PAK vs NAM LIVE MATCH, T20 World Cup 2026 | PAK 52/1 (7): Full Scorecard and Updates — Saim Ayub Departs as Namibia Draw First Blood vs Pakistan

PAK vs NAM Match LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2026 Scorecard And Updates: Pakistan and Namibia will lock horns with each other in the Group stage match in Colombo. Pakistan's qualification depends on this fixture as a win or a wash out will take them ahead.

PAK vs NAM LIVE SCORE. (Photo Credits: AFP)

PAK vs NAM LIVE T20 World Cup 2026 Updates: Pakistan will lock horns with Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. The Men in Green have four points in their kitty after two wins from four matches. The encounter against Namibia keeps a lot of importance as far as their qualification is concerned. A win against Namibia will take Pakistan into the Super 8s. But there is also a chance of rain in Colombo. So, what happens if it rains and the match is washed out? In that case, Pakistan will still qualify as the points will be divided between the two teams. Pakistan will then have an aggregate of 5 points and even if Netherlands win against India, Salman Ali Agha’s side will move ahead basis on the points. The Dutch can have a maximum of four points and need a win with a bigger margin. Mathematically, they are still in contention.

PAK vs NAM MATCH LIVE T20 WORLD CUP 2026 UPDATES

Pakistan vs Namibia Squads



Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Khawaja Nafay

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Alexander Volschenk, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt