LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Live

PAK vs NAM LIVE MATCH, T20 World Cup 2026 | PAK 52/1 (7): Full Scorecard and Updates — Saim Ayub Departs as Namibia Draw First Blood vs Pakistan

🕒 Updated: February 18, 2026 15:31:34 IST
✍️ Written by: Somya Kapoor

PAK vs NAM Match LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2026 Scorecard And Updates: Pakistan and Namibia will lock horns with each other in the Group stage match in Colombo. Pakistan's qualification depends on this fixture as a win or a wash out will take them ahead.

PAK vs NAM LIVE SCORE. (Photo Credits: AFP)
PAK vs NAM LIVE SCORE. (Photo Credits: AFP)

PAK vs NAM LIVE T20 World Cup 2026 Updates: Pakistan will lock horns with Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. The Men in Green have four points in their kitty after two wins from four matches. The encounter against Namibia keeps a lot of importance as far as their qualification is concerned. A win against Namibia will take Pakistan into the Super 8s. But there is also a chance of rain in Colombo. So, what happens if it rains and the match is washed out? In that case, Pakistan will still qualify as the points will be divided between the two teams. Pakistan will then have an aggregate of 5 points and even if Netherlands win against India, Salman Ali Agha’s side will move ahead basis on the points. The Dutch can have a maximum of four points and need a win with a bigger margin. Mathematically, they are still in contention. 

PAK vs NAM MATCH LIVE T20 WORLD CUP 2026 UPDATES

Pakistan vs Namibia Squads

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Khawaja Nafay

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Alexander Volschenk, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt

Live Updates

  • 15:22 (IST) 18 Feb 2026

    PAK vs NAM LIVE SCORE

    This was inevitable. Saim AYub hasn’t looked good today. He was just throwing his bat on everything. Jack Brassell bowls that full, way outside off and Ayub just throws his bat on it. The ball takes the edge and the wicket-keeper takes a good catch behind the stumps

  • 15:06 (IST) 18 Feb 2026

    NAM vs PAK LIVE SCORE

    ALMOST AN OPPORTUNITY for NAMIBIA. Erasmus bowls one outside off that turns away from Saim Ayub. He tries to slash it hard but doesn’t time it well and that takes the top edge. It falls away from the fielder stationed at backward point. THAT WAS CLOSE!

  • 14:59 (IST) 18 Feb 2026

    PAK vs NAM LIVE

    The two openers are out in the middle. Sahibzada Farhan will take the strike. Pakistan would want him to score enough runs, NOT TO MAKE A DOCUMENTARY but the side needs a good start in this important game

  • 14:55 (IST) 18 Feb 2026

  • 14:36 (IST) 18 Feb 2026

    PAK vs NAM LIVE UPDATES

    PLAYING XIs

    Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

    Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Alexander Volschenk, JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell

Load More
PAK vs NAM LIVE MATCH, T20 World Cup 2026 | PAK 52/1 (7): Full Scorecard and Updates — Saim Ayub Departs as Namibia Draw First Blood vs Pakistan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PAK vs NAM LIVE MATCH, T20 World Cup 2026 | PAK 52/1 (7): Full Scorecard and Updates — Saim Ayub Departs as Namibia Draw First Blood vs Pakistan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PAK vs NAM LIVE MATCH, T20 World Cup 2026 | PAK 52/1 (7): Full Scorecard and Updates — Saim Ayub Departs as Namibia Draw First Blood vs Pakistan
PAK vs NAM LIVE MATCH, T20 World Cup 2026 | PAK 52/1 (7): Full Scorecard and Updates — Saim Ayub Departs as Namibia Draw First Blood vs Pakistan
PAK vs NAM LIVE MATCH, T20 World Cup 2026 | PAK 52/1 (7): Full Scorecard and Updates — Saim Ayub Departs as Namibia Draw First Blood vs Pakistan
PAK vs NAM LIVE MATCH, T20 World Cup 2026 | PAK 52/1 (7): Full Scorecard and Updates — Saim Ayub Departs as Namibia Draw First Blood vs Pakistan

QUICK LINKS