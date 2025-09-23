PAK vs SL Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 T20I Super Four Match 3: Pakistan Takes On Sri Lanka Today!

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are also competing in a must win Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 at Abu Dhabi after having lost their matches. Pakistan is the leader of the T20I head to head 13-10, yet Sri Lanka is the solid contestant with equal spin and batting. Sheikh Zayed pitch has early pacing and subsequent assistance to spinners and the score of 160-170 is regarded as a par score. The two teams will be dependent on their star players such as Shaheen Afridi and Wanindu Hasaranga to ensure that they remain in their final hopes. The match starts at 8:00 PM IST.

(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asian Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 3 PAK Vs SL Scorecard: The fourth match is an important part of the Super Four match, both the countries have already lost one match each and therefore, they cannot afford losing another one to get to the final. Conventionally, the total number of matches between these two teams in the T20Is have been 23 matches with a head to head tallying 13-10 in favor of Pakistan. The match will also be hosted in Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match starts at 8:00 PM IST. The pitch here is rather fair, in the early stages of the game it is in good bounce and fast and will favour pace bowlers, though, this may decelerate towards the end of the game, which in turn gives spin a more active role in the game towards the middle/later innings. History points to the fact that the competitive score in this first innings is approximately 160-170 but outfields are quick and timing and choice of shots is a big issue. Good XIs will be available to both parties. Such players as Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, and others will participate in the lineup of Pakistan, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Dasun Shanaka will take part in the lineup of Sri Lanka. The key to the difference is likely to be the considerations of the magnitude, strength of bowling, sharpness of death bowling and control of spin during the middle overs.

