LIVE | PAK vs SL Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Updates: Shanaka’s Knock in Vain; Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka by 5 Runs But Fail to Reach Semifinals | PAK (212/8), SL (207/6)

PAK vs SL Live Score T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 from Pallekele.
SL vs PAK Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Live Match Updates: Captain Dasun Shanaka’s knock of unbeaten 76 off 31 balls, including two fours and eight sixes, went in vain as Pakistan edged Sri Lanka in an edge-of-the-thriller in the final Super 8 Group 2 clash of T20 World Cup 2026. Earlier, spinner Abrar Ahmed’s double blow and Naseem Shah early wicket dent Sri Lanka’s chase of 213 in the final Super 8 clash against Pakistan of Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Pallekele on Saturday. Stay tuned for PAK vs SL live score, live cricket score, PAK vs SL live cricket score, PAK vs SL live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka here on NewsX.
Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan’s record-breaking hundred off 59 balls and Fakhar Zaman’s 84-run knock powered Pakistan to a strong total of 212/8 in 20 overs versus Sri Lanka. Farhan surpassed Virat Kohli’s record for most runs in T20 World Cups. Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Salman Mirza dropped from Pakistan’s playing XI for the Super 8 clash against Sri Lanka. TOSS — Sri Lanka captain, Dasun Shanaka, wins the toss as the hosts decide to bowl first against Pakistan.
For Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan side, the equation is daunting but clear following England’s recent victory over the Kiwis. To leapfrog New Zealand on Net Run Rate and secure a spot in the final four, Pakistan must win this match by a significant margin. If they bat first, they generally need to secure a victory by at least 64 runs, whereas a successful chase would likely need to be completed within approximately 13 overs.
SIX! That’s three in a row from Shanaka! The Sri Lanka captain is on fire! Shaheen misses the yorker and serves a slot ball outside off — Shanaka stands tall and drives it clean over cover yet again. Hat-trick of sixes! Just 6 needed off 2 now — the atmosphere in Pallekele is electric. Sri Lanka 207/6 in 19.4 overs vs Pakistan (212/8)
New Zealand secure a spot in the semis! 👏🇳🇿
Sri Lanka cross the 147-run mark, knocking Pakistan out of semi-final contention. 👀
SIX! Fifty for Dasun Shanaka! Short of a length and not wide enough — Shanaka steps forward and smashes the cut high over wide long-off. Absolute monster of a hit! He raises his bat to acknowledge the applause — captain leading from the front. Sri Lanka 185/6 in 18.5 overs vs Pakistan (212/8) in Pallekele
SIX! Fifty for Pavan Rathnayake! Too full and right in the slot — Rathnayake drops the back knee and unleashes a powerful slog-sweep over deep mid-wicket. It sails comfortably into the stands.He raises his bat to a warm round of applause — fine knock from the young batter.
It’s all over for Pakistan! Sri Lanka sneak the single they need — a back-of-a-length ball on off, Shanaka punches it back, Usman Tariq fumbles. Sri Lanka cross 147, and that officially ends Pakistan’s tournament. New Zealand are through to the semifinals! Celebrations break out among Kiwi fans, while Pakistan bow out. With this result, Sri Lanka’s World Cup journey also ends here — and the knockout stage now shifts to Kolkata and Ahmedabad.