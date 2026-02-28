LIVE | PAK vs SL Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Updates: Shanaka’s Knock in Vain; Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka by 5 Runs But Fail to Reach Semifinals | PAK (212/8), SL (207/6)

PAK vs SL Live Score T20 World Cup 2026: Catch SL vs PAK Live Score, live cricket score, PAL vs SL live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 from Pallekele here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of PAK vs SL on the OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

Photo Credit: ICC- X

SL vs PAK Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Live Match Updates: Captain Dasun Shanaka’s knock of unbeaten 76 off 31 balls, including two fours and eight sixes, went in vain as Pakistan edged Sri Lanka in an edge-of-the-thriller in the final Super 8 Group 2 clash of T20 World Cup 2026. Earlier, spinner Abrar Ahmed’s double blow and Naseem Shah early wicket dent Sri Lanka’s chase of 213 in the final Super 8 clash against Pakistan of Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Pallekele on Saturday. Stay tuned for PAK vs SL live score, live cricket score, PAK vs SL live cricket score, PAK vs SL live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka here on NewsX.

Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan’s record-breaking hundred off 59 balls and Fakhar Zaman’s 84-run knock powered Pakistan to a strong total of 212/8 in 20 overs versus Sri Lanka. Farhan surpassed Virat Kohli’s record for most runs in T20 World Cups. Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Salman Mirza dropped from Pakistan’s playing XI for the Super 8 clash against Sri Lanka. TOSS — Sri Lanka captain, Dasun Shanaka, wins the toss as the hosts decide to bowl first against Pakistan.

For Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan side, the equation is daunting but clear following England’s recent victory over the Kiwis. To leapfrog New Zealand on Net Run Rate and secure a spot in the final four, Pakistan must win this match by a significant margin. If they bat first, they generally need to secure a victory by at least 64 runs, whereas a successful chase would likely need to be completed within approximately 13 overs.

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara