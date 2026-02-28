LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas
LIVE TV
Live

LIVE | PAK vs SL Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Updates: Shanaka’s Knock in Vain; Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka by 5 Runs But Fail to Reach Semifinals | PAK (212/8), SL (207/6)

🕒 Updated: February 28, 2026 23:05:43 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

PAK vs SL Live Score T20 World Cup 2026: Catch SL vs PAK Live Score, live cricket score, PAL vs SL live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 from Pallekele here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of PAK vs SL on the OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

LIVE | PAK vs SL Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Super 8 Match Updates here on NewsX | Photo Credit: ICC- X
LIVE | PAK vs SL Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Super 8 Match Updates here on NewsX | Photo Credit: ICC- X

SL vs PAK Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Live Match Updates: Captain Dasun Shanaka’s knock of unbeaten 76 off 31 balls, including two fours and eight sixes, went in vain as Pakistan edged Sri Lanka in an edge-of-the-thriller in the final Super 8 Group 2 clash of T20 World Cup 2026. Earlier, spinner Abrar Ahmed’s double blow and Naseem Shah early wicket dent Sri Lanka’s chase of 213 in the final Super 8 clash against Pakistan of Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Pallekele on Saturday. Stay tuned for PAK vs SL live score, live cricket score, PAK vs SL live cricket score, PAK vs SL live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka here on NewsX. 

Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan’s record-breaking hundred off 59 balls and Fakhar Zaman’s 84-run knock powered Pakistan to a strong total of 212/8 in 20 overs versus Sri Lanka. Farhan surpassed Virat Kohli’s record for most runs in T20 World Cups. Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Salman Mirza dropped from Pakistan’s playing XI for the Super 8 clash against Sri Lanka. TOSS Sri Lanka captain, Dasun Shanaka, wins the toss as the hosts decide to bowl first against Pakistan. 

For Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan side, the equation is daunting but clear following England’s recent victory over the Kiwis. To leapfrog New Zealand on Net Run Rate and secure a spot in the final four, Pakistan must win this match by a significant margin. If they bat first, they generally need to secure a victory by at least 64 runs, whereas a successful chase would likely need to be completed within approximately 13 overs.

PAK vs NZ Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Super 8 Clash

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara
Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Khawaja Nafay, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf

Live Updates

  • 22:44 (IST) 28 Feb 2026

    T20 World Cup Live Score: Unreal batting from Shanaka!

    SIX! That’s three in a row from Shanaka! The Sri Lanka captain is on fire! Shaheen misses the yorker and serves a slot ball outside off — Shanaka stands tall and drives it clean over cover yet again. Hat-trick of sixes! Just 6 needed off 2 now — the atmosphere in Pallekele is electric. Sri Lanka 207/6 in 19.4 overs vs Pakistan (212/8)

  • 22:34 (IST) 28 Feb 2026

    PAK vs SL Live Cricket Score: New Zealand are into the semis of T20 World Cup 2026

  • 22:29 (IST) 28 Feb 2026

    T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Captain's knock from Shanaka!

    SIX! Fifty for Dasun Shanaka! Short of a length and not wide enough — Shanaka steps forward and smashes the cut high over wide long-off. Absolute monster of a hit! He raises his bat to acknowledge the applause — captain leading from the front. Sri Lanka 185/6 in 18.5 overs vs Pakistan (212/8) in Pallekele

  • 22:18 (IST) 28 Feb 2026

    Live Score Today PAK vs SL: Top knock from young Rathnayake!

    SIX! Fifty for Pavan Rathnayake! Too full and right in the slot — Rathnayake drops the back knee and unleashes a powerful slog-sweep over deep mid-wicket. It sails comfortably into the stands.He raises his bat to a warm round of applause — fine knock from the young batter.

  • 22:11 (IST) 28 Feb 2026

    Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 Live Score: End of road for Pakistan!

    It’s all over for Pakistan! Sri Lanka sneak the single they need — a back-of-a-length ball on off, Shanaka punches it back, Usman Tariq fumbles. Sri Lanka cross 147, and that officially ends Pakistan’s tournament. New Zealand are through to the semifinals! Celebrations break out among Kiwi fans, while Pakistan bow out. With this result, Sri Lanka’s World Cup journey also ends here — and the knockout stage now shifts to Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Load More
LIVE | PAK vs SL Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Updates: Shanaka’s Knock in Vain; Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka by 5 Runs But Fail to Reach Semifinals | PAK (212/8), SL (207/6)

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LIVE | PAK vs SL Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Updates: Shanaka’s Knock in Vain; Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka by 5 Runs But Fail to Reach Semifinals | PAK (212/8), SL (207/6)

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LIVE | PAK vs SL Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Updates: Shanaka’s Knock in Vain; Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka by 5 Runs But Fail to Reach Semifinals | PAK (212/8), SL (207/6)
LIVE | PAK vs SL Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Updates: Shanaka’s Knock in Vain; Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka by 5 Runs But Fail to Reach Semifinals | PAK (212/8), SL (207/6)
LIVE | PAK vs SL Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Updates: Shanaka’s Knock in Vain; Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka by 5 Runs But Fail to Reach Semifinals | PAK (212/8), SL (207/6)
LIVE | PAK vs SL Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Updates: Shanaka’s Knock in Vain; Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka by 5 Runs But Fail to Reach Semifinals | PAK (212/8), SL (207/6)

QUICK LINKS