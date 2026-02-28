LIVE TV
LIVE | PAK vs SL Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Updates: Fakhar Out; Sahibzada Farhan Breaks Virat Kohli’s Record to Boost Pakistan’s Semifinal Chances | PAK 177/1 in 16 Overs vs SL

🕒 Updated: February 28, 2026 20:24:46 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

PAK vs SL Live Score T20 World Cup 2026: Catch SL vs PAK Live Score, live cricket score, PAL vs SL live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 from Pallekele here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of PAK vs SL on the OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

LIVE | PAK vs SL Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Super 8 Match Updates here on NewsX | Photo Credit: ICC- X
LIVE | PAK vs SL Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Super 8 Match Updates here on NewsX | Photo Credit: ICC- X

SL vs PAK Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Live Match Updates: Fakhar Zaman missed out on a well-deserved century, while opener Sahibzada Farhan broke Virat Kohli’s record for most runs in T20 World Cups. Pakistan dominate Sri Lanka in the final Super 8 clash of Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Pallekele on Saturday. Stay tuned for PAK vs SL live score, live cricket score, PAK vs SL live cricket score, PAK vs SL live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka here on NewsX.  Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Salman Mirza dropped from Pakistan’s playing XI for the Super 8 clash against Sri Lanka. TOSS Sri Lanka captain, Dasun Shanaka, wins the toss as the hosts decide to bowl first against Pakistan. 

For Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan side, the equation is daunting but clear following England’s recent victory over the Kiwis. To leapfrog New Zealand on Net Run Rate and secure a spot in the final four, Pakistan must win this match by a significant margin.

If they bat first, they generally need to secure a victory by at least 64 runs, whereas a successful chase would likely need to be completed within approximately 13 overs. All eyes will be on Sahibzada Farhan, who has been the standout performer of the tournament and currently sits just 36 runs away from equalling the record for most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition. 

Sri Lanka enter this contest having already been eliminated from semifinal contention following successive defeats in the Super 8 stage. However, captain Dasun Shanaka and his team are determined to finish their home campaign with a win for their passionate fans. 

PAK vs NZ Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Super 8 Clash

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara
Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Khawaja Nafay, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf

Live Updates

  • 20:11 (IST) 28 Feb 2026

    T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Farhan pips Kohli

  • 20:02 (IST) 28 Feb 2026

    Live Score Today PAK vs SL T20: Farhan surpasses Kohli

    Sahibzada Farhan goes past Virat Kohli for most runs in a single edition of a T20 World Cup.

  • 20:00 (IST) 28 Feb 2026

    PAK vs SL Live Cricket Score: Top knock by Fakhar Zaman!

  • 19:53 (IST) 28 Feb 2026

    Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score: PAK 133/0 in 12.5 overs vs SL in Pallekele

    SIX! Fakhar is on a roll! A juicy full toss outside off and Fakhar Zaman isn’t letting that go. Doesn’t quite middle it — off the inside half — but there’s plenty of power behind it. The ball sails over long-on for a towering 81-metre maximum. Pakistan piling it on!

  • 19:49 (IST) 28 Feb 2026

    PAK vs SL Live Cricket Score: Fifty for Fakhar Zaman

    SIX! Fifty for Fakhar Zaman off just 27 balls! It’s in the slot outside off, and Fakhar doesn’t miss out — swings hard and flat, clearing the leaping fielder at deep mid-wicket to his right. What a knock this is turning out to be. Pure power, pure intent! Pakistan 125/0 in 12 overs vs Sri Lanka in Pallekele

QUICK LINKS