LIVE | PAK vs USA Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Match Updates: USA Opt To Bowl vs Pakistan in High-Voltage Encounter in Colombo

🕒 Updated: February 10, 2026 19:07:51 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

PAK vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Match Today: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of Pakistan versus United States of America match of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of Pakistan vs USA on OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

Live PAK vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates From Colombo on NewsX | Image Source: X/ICC
PAK vs USA Live Match Score T20 World Cup 2026: TOSS – Captain Monank Patel wins toss as United States of America opt to bowl against Pakistan at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, on Tuesday. Mercurial Pakistan will look to move past recent stumbles when they face a gritty United States of America in their second group match of the T20 World Cup 2026  The fixture carries extra edge after USA stunned Pakistan in a thriller the last time the sides met. Having already lost to India in the tournament opener, USA will be keen to script another upset in the evening clash.

Pakistan, meanwhile, were far from convincing in their opening game against the Netherlands. Chasing 148, they appeared in control before a dramatic collapse put them under pressure, with Faheem Ashraf’s late heroics eventually dragging them over the line. 

USA will be aiming for a sharper batting display at the top after letting India off the hook at Wankhede despite a strong bowling effort. Captain Monank Patel admitted his side paid the price for loose shots in the powerplay. While South Africa-born Shadley Van Schalkwyk impressed with the ball, senior pacer Saurabh Netravalkar endured a tough outing and will be eager to bounce back against Pakistan.

PAK vs USA Squads 

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (C), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq. 

United States of America: Andries Gous (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel (C), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Nosthush Kenjige, Shayan Jahangir, Ehsan Adil.

Live Updates

  • 18:55 (IST) 10 Feb 2026

    PAK vs USA Live Cricket Score: Can Pakistan score big in Colombo?

    Pakistan will be eyeing another fast start with the bat. Conditions look ideal for batting, and given the current form of their top three, a brisk powerplay is on the cards— something in the range of 50–60 runs with the loss of one wicket.

  • 18:53 (IST) 10 Feb 2026

    PAK vs USA Live Score And Updates: Time for national anthems

    It’s time for the national anthems at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Both teams are out in the middle and lined up for the pre-match ceremony, with the USA’s national anthem set to play first, followed by Pakistan’s. 

  • 18:31 (IST) 10 Feb 2026

    PAK vs USA Live Score: Pakistan vs United States of America Playing XIs

    Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (Captain), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed.
    USA: Andries Gous (wk), Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel (Captain), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ehsan Adil, Saurabh Netravalkar.
  • 18:26 (IST) 10 Feb 2026

    PAK vs USA Live Score Today: USA opt to bowl vs Pakistan in Colombo!

    TOSS – Captain Monank Patel wins the toss in Colombo, United States of America opt to field against Pakistan in Match 12, Group A fixture on Tuesday.
  • 18:20 (IST) 10 Feb 2026

    PAK vs USA Live Cricket Score: "Pressure is on Pakistan"

