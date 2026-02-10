LIVE | PAK vs USA Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Match Updates: USA Opt To Bowl vs Pakistan in High-Voltage Encounter in Colombo

PAK vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Match Today: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of Pakistan versus United States of America match of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of Pakistan vs USA on OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

PAK vs USA Live Match Score T20 World Cup 2026: TOSS – Captain Monank Patel wins toss as United States of America opt to bowl against Pakistan at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, on Tuesday. Mercurial Pakistan will look to move past recent stumbles when they face a gritty United States of America in their second group match of the T20 World Cup 2026 The fixture carries extra edge after USA stunned Pakistan in a thriller the last time the sides met. Having already lost to India in the tournament opener, USA will be keen to script another upset in the evening clash.

Pakistan, meanwhile, were far from convincing in their opening game against the Netherlands. Chasing 148, they appeared in control before a dramatic collapse put them under pressure, with Faheem Ashraf’s late heroics eventually dragging them over the line.

USA will be aiming for a sharper batting display at the top after letting India off the hook at Wankhede despite a strong bowling effort. Captain Monank Patel admitted his side paid the price for loose shots in the powerplay. While South Africa-born Shadley Van Schalkwyk impressed with the ball, senior pacer Saurabh Netravalkar endured a tough outing and will be eager to bounce back against Pakistan.

PAK vs USA Squads

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (C), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq.