LIVE Abbottabad 7/0 (1) | Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026, Abbottabad Region vs Karachi Region Blues LIVE SCORE and UPDATES: Abbottabad Region Elect to Bowl in Peshawar

Pakistan National T20 CUP, Abbottabad Region vs Karachi Region Blues LIVE SCORE and UPDATES: The first encounter of the day will be held between Abbottabad Region and Karachi Region Blues. Both the sides are coming into the contest on the back on a stunning win in their respective previous matches. Abbottabad Region rode on an exceptional batting display and gunned down a target of 204 in 20 overs and by 8 wickets against Multan Region on the final delivery of the match after Khushdil Shah hit a maximum on a free hit.
Kamran Ghulam’s unbeaten 95 off 48 while Shahzaib Khan’s 42-ball 52 played a crucial role in the side’s comprehensive win.
Karachi on the other side, defeated Sialkot Region by 40 runs. Karachi were bowled out for 201 after Usman Khan smashed 81 off 39 while opener Ahsan Ali notched up 50 off 27. Later, the bowlers did their job and bundled out the opposition for 161. Khalil Ahmed scalped four wickets while Mohammad Talha picked up three wickets.
Is that the first breakthrough? NO! Arshad bowled that down the leg and Ahsan who tried to flick it away couldn’t time the shot and missed the ball completely. Interestingly, the umpire hasn’t signalled a wide
The umpires are out and here come the players. The weather loos a bit cloudy. Rain played a spoilsport yesterday as well. Hopefully, we will have full games today.
Abbottabad Region elected to bowl after winning the toss. They clinched a win on the last delivery in a thriller in their previous encounter. They would look to improve that against an in-form Karachi Blues
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of Abbottabad Region vs Karachi Region Blues match. The two teams have shown some brilliant form in the first matches that they have played and will look to continue momentum in this fixture as well