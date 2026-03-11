LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead Delhi LPG booking David Barnea
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead Delhi LPG booking David Barnea
LIVE TV
Live

Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Bahawalpur Region vs Faisalabad Region LIVE SCORE and Updates: Bahawalpur, Faisalabad Search First Win in Peshawar

🕒 Updated: March 11, 2026 16:23:08 IST
✍️ Written by: Somya Kapoor

Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Bahawalpur Region vs Faisalabad Region LIVE: Both Bahawalpur Region and Faisalabad Region look for their first win in the tournament. Catch all the LIVE Score and UPDATES from the Bahawalpur Region vs Faisalabad Region match here at NewsX.com.

Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026. (Photo Credits: X)
Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026. (Photo Credits: X)

Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Bahawalpur Region vs Faisalabad Region LIVE SCORE and Updates: Bahawalpur Region lock horns with Faisalabad Region in Peshawar in the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026. Bahawalpur Region’s last fixture against Karachi Whites was marred by rain and the side eventually faced a defeat due as D/L Method came into play. On the other side, Faisalabad Region too lost the game against Lahore Whites after they failed to defend 107 in a fixture that was reduced to 10 overs per side. 

Both the sides will now look to get off the mark in the competition and get back in form. Rain has also played a massive role in the competition so far. While Bahawalpur lost their first match on D/L method, Faisalabad’s clash against Lahore was reduced to 1o overs per side match. 

Catch all the LIVE Score and UPDATES from the Bahawalpur Region vs Faisalabad Region Match here. 

Live Updates

  • 16:12 (IST) 11 Mar 2026

    Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 LIVE

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 match between Bahawalpur Region and Faisalabad Region. Both the sides have suffered defeats in their respective last matches and would look to make a comeback in this one 

Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Bahawalpur Region vs Faisalabad Region LIVE SCORE and Updates: Bahawalpur, Faisalabad Search First Win in Peshawar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Bahawalpur Region vs Faisalabad Region LIVE SCORE and Updates: Bahawalpur, Faisalabad Search First Win in Peshawar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Bahawalpur Region vs Faisalabad Region LIVE SCORE and Updates: Bahawalpur, Faisalabad Search First Win in Peshawar
Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Bahawalpur Region vs Faisalabad Region LIVE SCORE and Updates: Bahawalpur, Faisalabad Search First Win in Peshawar
Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Bahawalpur Region vs Faisalabad Region LIVE SCORE and Updates: Bahawalpur, Faisalabad Search First Win in Peshawar
Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Bahawalpur Region vs Faisalabad Region LIVE SCORE and Updates: Bahawalpur, Faisalabad Search First Win in Peshawar

QUICK LINKS