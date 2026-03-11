Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Bahawalpur Region vs Faisalabad Region LIVE SCORE and Updates: Bahawalpur, Faisalabad Search First Win in Peshawar

Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Bahawalpur Region vs Faisalabad Region LIVE: Both Bahawalpur Region and Faisalabad Region look for their first win in the tournament. Catch all the LIVE Score and UPDATES from the Bahawalpur Region vs Faisalabad Region match here at NewsX.com.

Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026. (Photo Credits: X)

Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Bahawalpur Region vs Faisalabad Region LIVE SCORE and Updates: Bahawalpur Region lock horns with Faisalabad Region in Peshawar in the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026. Bahawalpur Region’s last fixture against Karachi Whites was marred by rain and the side eventually faced a defeat due as D/L Method came into play. On the other side, Faisalabad Region too lost the game against Lahore Whites after they failed to defend 107 in a fixture that was reduced to 10 overs per side.

Both the sides will now look to get off the mark in the competition and get back in form. Rain has also played a massive role in the competition so far. While Bahawalpur lost their first match on D/L method, Faisalabad’s clash against Lahore was reduced to 1o overs per side match.

Catch all the LIVE Score and UPDATES from the Bahawalpur Region vs Faisalabad Region Match here.