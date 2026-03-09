LIVE | Karachi Region Whites vs Bahawalpur Region LIVE Score And Updates Pakistan National T20 Cup: Karachi Region Whites Elect to Bowl in Peshawar

Pakistan National T20 Cup Karachi Region Whites vs Bahawalpur Region LIVE Score And Updates: Karachi Region Whites Elect to Bowl in Peshawar. Catch all the LIVE scores and updates here on NewsX.com.
Karachi Region Whites vs Bahawalpur Region LIVE Score And Updates: Bahawalpur Region will lock horns with Karachi Region Whites in the first fixture of the day in Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 in Peshawar. Catch all the live score and updates from the match here. Karachi won the toss and elected to bowl first.
The Bahawalpur side will be led by Muhammad Imran while Karachi Region Whites have Saud Shakeel as the skipper. Opener Abdullah Fazal was in an incredible form in the first match for the Whites as he hammered 76* off 51. Khawaja Nafay also chipped in with an unbeaten 48 off 20.
Muhammad Imran (captain), Ali Shabbir (U21), Daniyal Hussain Rajput (Guest), Mohammad Faizan Zafar, Haider Ali (Guest), Hasnain Majid (U21), Khaqan Basheer, Mohammad Akram (wk), Mohammad Azab, Mohammad Basit, Mohammad Junaid, Muhammad Sarwar Afridi (Guest), Mohammad Sudais, Mohammad Umair and Saad Khan (Guest)
Reserves: Ali Hamza Waseem, Aoun Shahzad, Mohammad Faizan (U21), Amjad Ali, Gulfam Aziz
Saud Shakeel (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Arif Yaqoob, Danish Aziz, Haroon Arshad (U21), Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Asghar, Muhammad Hamza Sohail, Muhammad Umar, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rizwanullah, Saifullah Bangash (wk), Saim Ayub, Saqib Khan and Shan Masood
Reserves: Asadullah Hamza, Muhammad Tariq Khan, Sohail Khan (wk), Mir Hamza, Huzaifa Ahsan
Khawaja Nafay came at no.4 and scored quick 48*(20) to take his team over the line, Agha & Babar played over him let that just sink in… 😑
Saud Shakeel in the same match came above him as captain at no.3 scored 6(7) and when Nafay joined the crease RRR was almost 10 pic.twitter.com/JLrLWcqlyx
— Kh4N PCT (@Kh4N_PCT) March 7, 2026
Karachi Region Whites elected to bowl in this match after winning the toss. They were ruthless while chasing in the previous game and will look to continue momentum in this one too.
🏏 National T20 Cup Update
Karachi Whites cruise to an 8 wicket victory! 💥
Target chased with ease:
•Abdullah Fazal: 76* off 51 🏏
•Khawaja Nafay: 48 off 20 🔥
A dominating performance to remember! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/U93DgQM4VF
— Humais khan (@Humireacts) March 7, 2026
The Karachi Whites were in a brilliant form in their previous game against and thoroughly dominated Faisalabad with the bat. Abdullah Fazal provided a perfect start to the side
A look at Khawaja Nafay’s Knock
Khawaja Nafay 𝟒𝟖*(𝟐𝟎) | Karachi Whites vs Faisalabad | NT20 | Peshawar | 2026 pic.twitter.com/CLLmpM3Xcb
— Usman (@jamilmusman_) March 7, 2026