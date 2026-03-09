LIVE TV
LIVE | Karachi Region Whites vs Bahawalpur Region LIVE Score And Updates Pakistan National T20 Cup: Karachi Region Whites Elect to Bowl in Peshawar

🕒 Updated: March 9, 2026 16:41:51 IST
✍️ Written by: Somya Kapoor

Pakistan National T20 Cup Karachi Region Whites vs Bahawalpur Region LIVE Score And Updates: Karachi Region Whites Elect to Bowl in Peshawar. Catch all the LIVE scores and updates here on NewsX.com.

Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026. (Photo Credits: X)
Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026. (Photo Credits: X)

Karachi Region Whites vs Bahawalpur Region LIVE Score And Updates: Bahawalpur Region will lock horns with Karachi Region Whites in the first fixture of the day in Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 in Peshawar. Catch all the live score and updates from the match here. Karachi won the toss and elected to bowl first. 

The Bahawalpur side will be led by Muhammad Imran while Karachi Region Whites have Saud Shakeel as the skipper. Opener Abdullah Fazal was in an incredible form in the first match for the Whites as he hammered 76* off 51. Khawaja Nafay also chipped in with an unbeaten 48 off 20. 

Squads For National T20 Cup

Bahawalpur

Muhammad Imran (captain), Ali Shabbir (U21), Daniyal Hussain Rajput (Guest), Mohammad Faizan Zafar, Haider Ali (Guest), Hasnain Majid (U21), Khaqan Basheer, Mohammad Akram (wk), Mohammad Azab, Mohammad Basit, Mohammad Junaid, Muhammad Sarwar Afridi (Guest), Mohammad Sudais, Mohammad Umair and Saad Khan (Guest)

Reserves: Ali Hamza Waseem, Aoun Shahzad, Mohammad Faizan (U21), Amjad Ali, Gulfam Aziz

Karachi Whites

Saud Shakeel (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Arif Yaqoob, Danish Aziz, Haroon Arshad (U21), Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Asghar, Muhammad Hamza Sohail, Muhammad Umar, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rizwanullah, Saifullah Bangash (wk), Saim Ayub, Saqib Khan and Shan Masood

Reserves: Asadullah Hamza, Muhammad Tariq Khan, Sohail Khan (wk), Mir Hamza, Huzaifa Ahsan

Live Updates

  • 16:37 (IST) 09 Mar 2026

  • 16:33 (IST) 09 Mar 2026

    National T20 Cup 2026 LIVE UPDATES

    Karachi Region Whites elected to bowl in this match after winning the toss. They were ruthless while chasing in the previous game and will look to continue momentum in this one too. 

  • 16:31 (IST) 09 Mar 2026

  • 16:24 (IST) 09 Mar 2026

    National T20 Cup LIVE

    The Karachi Whites were in a brilliant form in their previous game against and thoroughly dominated Faisalabad with the bat. Abdullah Fazal provided a perfect start to the side

  • 16:22 (IST) 09 Mar 2026

    Pakistan National T20 Cup LIVE SCORE

    A look at Khawaja Nafay’s Knock

Load More
QUICK LINKS