PAK vs BAN 1st ODI Live Score: Bangladesh Win Toss, Opt To Bowl; Sahibzada Farhan Debuts

🕒 Updated: March 11, 2026 13:49:25 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

PAK vs BAN 1st ODI- Check Out the live updates from the Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.

PAK vs BAN 1st ODI Live Score and Updates. Photo: X
PAK vs BAN 1st ODI Live Score and Updates. Photo: X

PAK vs BAN 1st ODI Live Score and Updates: Bangladesh national cricket team won the toss and chose to field first in Dhaka on Wednesday, 11th March. Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz said the decision was influenced by the expected night conditions and backed his bowling attack to make early breakthroughs. Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi admitted he would have preferred batting first to ease pressure on the debutants and allow them to play freely. The Pakistan national cricket team skipper also felt that a total around 270–280 would be competitive on this surface. Sahibzada Farhan makes his ODI debut for the Men in Green. 

Pakistan: The “Bold” Experiment

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has signaled a massive shift in strategy. In a move that shocked many, former captain Babar Azam, along with Naseem Shah and Saim Ayub, were omitted from the squad. Under the leadership of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan has traveled with an experimental 15-member squad featuring six uncapped players.

The spotlight will be on Sahibzada Farhan, who enters this series as the highest run-scorer of the 2026 T20 World Cup (383 runs). With Mohammad Rizwan providing the veteran presence behind the stumps, Pakistan is banking on youthful exuberance to wash away the bitter taste of their early World Cup exit.

Bangladesh: Seeking the Winning Habit

For the hosts, this series is about building a sustainable “true wicket” habit ahead of the 2027 World Cup. Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz has emphasized playing on better batting tracks rather than typical Mirpur “rank turners.” While Bangladesh missed out on the T20 World Cup 2026 entirely, they remain a formidable force in the 50-over format at home. The return of Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana bolsters a bowling attack that looks to exploit any signs of Pakistani inexperience.

Head-To-Head 

In terms of their historical rivalry, Pakistan holds a dominant lead over Bangladesh in the ODI format. Out of the 39 matches played between the two nations, Pakistan has emerged victorious in 34 encounters, while Bangladesh has secured 5 wins. The most recent meeting between the sides took place during the 2023 ODI World Cup, where Pakistan claimed a comfortable 7-wicket victory. 

Live Updates

  • 13:52 (IST) 11 Mar 2026

    BAN vs PAK Live Score: PAK 1/0 After 1 Over

    Pakistan had a cautious start in the first over of the 1st ODI, reaching 1/0 after 1 over against Bangladesh. Taskin Ahmed began the proceedings with a tight over, conceding just a single. Sahibzada Farhan managed to pick up the only run with a nudge towards square leg, while Maaz Sadaqat struggled early, getting beaten several times outside off stump. At the end of the over, Pakistan were 1/0, with Farhan on 1 (2) and Sadaqat yet to score 0 (4).

  • 13:50 (IST) 11 Mar 2026

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Updates: We are underway!

    Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat open innings for Pakistan. Taskin Ahmed has the new ball for Bangladesh! Let’s play! 

  • 13:44 (IST) 11 Mar 2026

    BAN vs PAK 1st ODI Live Score and Updates: About Time!

    We are done with the national anthems and now we get ready for live action! Stay tuned to NewsX for the live coverage! 

  • 13:42 (IST) 11 Mar 2026

    PAK vs BAN 1st ODI Live Score and Updates: Pitch Report

    Here’s a look at the pitch report of the She-E-Bangla Stadium. 

  • 13:34 (IST) 11 Mar 2026

    BAN vs PAK 1st ODI Live Updates: Pakistan XI

    Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed. 
