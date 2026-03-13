PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: Play Stopped Due To Rain | Bangladesh Lost Three Wickets; Shaheen Afridi on Fire For Pakistan | BAN: 27/3 in 6.3 Overs

PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI- Check Out the live score from the Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.

PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates. Photo: Bangla Tigers- X

PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates: Players and the umpires walked off the field due to lightning and thunder in Dhaka. The umpires deemed it unsafe to play in such conditions. Soon rain began to fall as well as the play remained halted. Stay tuned for PAK vs BAN live score, live cricket score, PAK vs BAN live cricket score, live score, PAK vs BAN live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster PAK vs BAN encounter here on NewsX.

Shaheen Afridi is breathing fire as Pakistan are off to a flying start in the second innings, courtesy of their skipper and Mohammad Wasim Jr. The left-arm pacer has already picked up two wickets and has given the visitors a massive advantage in the game. Shaheen struck first, dismissing Tanzid Hassan, before Wasim Jr got rid of Saif Hassan. The Pakistani skipper then dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto for a second-ball duck.

Rishad Hossain finished with a three-wicket haul as Pakistan was bowled out for 274 runs. Maaz Sadaqat with 75 and Salman Ali Agha with 64 top-scored for Pakistan in the first innings. The visitors suffered yet another collapse as they lost their last seven wickets for 43 runs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz removed Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha as Pakistan lost half the side. Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha have taken hold of the innings after the loss of three wickets. Nahid Rana got his first wicket of the game as he dismissed Shamyl Hussain. Sahibzada Farhan is the latest victim as Taskin Ahmed strikes for Bangladesh in Dhaka. Maaz Sadaqat has been dismissed after playing a fantastic innings in his second ODI. The left-handed opening batter was dismissed by Bangladeshi skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and chose to field first in the second ODI against the Pakistan team. Miraz said the team prefers chasing and will look to strike early with the ball in the first 10 overs. He also confirmed that Bangladesh are going in with the same playing XI after their convincing win in the first match, praising the performances of Nahid Rana and Tanzid Hasan. Pakistan skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi mentioned that the pitch looks green but firm and backed his batters to bounce back. He confirmed one change for Pakistan, with Haris Rauf returning to the side while Abrar Ahmed has been rested.

Bangladesh Preview

Head-To-Head

In terms of their historical rivalry, Pakistan holds a dominant lead over Bangladesh in the ODI format. Out of the 40 matches played between the two nations, Pakistan has emerged victorious in 34 encounters, while Bangladesh has a total of 6 wins under their belt.