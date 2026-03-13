LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NDA casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran US Israel War Iran news NDA casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran US Israel War Iran news NDA casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran US Israel War Iran news NDA casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran US Israel War Iran news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NDA casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran US Israel War Iran news NDA casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran US Israel War Iran news NDA casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran US Israel War Iran news NDA casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran US Israel War Iran news
LIVE TV
Live

PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: Play Stopped Due To Rain | Bangladesh Lost Three Wickets; Shaheen Afridi on Fire For Pakistan | BAN: 27/3 in 6.3 Overs

🕒 Updated: March 13, 2026 20:15:33 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI- Check Out the live score from the Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.

PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates. Photo: Bangla Tigers- X
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates. Photo: Bangla Tigers- X

PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates: Players and the umpires walked off the field due to lightning and thunder in Dhaka. The umpires deemed it unsafe to play in such conditions. Soon rain began to fall as well as the play remained halted. Stay tuned for PAK vs BAN live score, live cricket score, PAK vs BAN live cricket score, live score, PAK vs BAN live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster PAK vs BAN encounter here on NewsX.

Shaheen Afridi is breathing fire as Pakistan are off to a flying start in the second innings, courtesy of their skipper and Mohammad Wasim Jr. The left-arm pacer has already picked up two wickets and has given the visitors a massive advantage in the game. Shaheen struck first, dismissing Tanzid Hassan, before Wasim Jr got rid of Saif Hassan. The Pakistani skipper then dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto for a second-ball duck. 

Rishad Hossain finished with a three-wicket haul as Pakistan was bowled out for 274 runs. Maaz Sadaqat with 75 and Salman Ali Agha with 64 top-scored for Pakistan in the first innings. The visitors suffered yet another collapse as they lost their last seven wickets for 43 runs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz removed Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha as Pakistan lost half the side. Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha have taken hold of the innings after the loss of three wickets. Nahid Rana got his first wicket of the game as he dismissed Shamyl Hussain. Sahibzada Farhan is the latest victim as Taskin Ahmed strikes for Bangladesh in Dhaka. Maaz Sadaqat has been dismissed after playing a fantastic innings in his second ODI. The left-handed opening batter was dismissed by Bangladeshi skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz.  

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and chose to field first in the second ODI against the Pakistan team. Miraz said the team prefers chasing and will look to strike early with the ball in the first 10 overs. He also confirmed that Bangladesh are going in with the same playing XI after their convincing win in the first match, praising the performances of Nahid Rana and Tanzid Hasan. Pakistan skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi mentioned that the pitch looks green but firm and backed his batters to bounce back. He confirmed one change for Pakistan, with Haris Rauf returning to the side while Abrar Ahmed has been rested.

Bangladesh Preview

Bangladesh enter the second ODI with immense momentum after a dominant eight-wicket victory in the series opener where they chased down a meager target of 115 in just 15.1 overs. The team is likely to field an unchanged playing eleven while relying on the fiery pace of Nahid Rana who recently claimed a career-best five-wicket haul. Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz will look to exploit the familiar home conditions with his spin variations alongside Rishad Hossain to clinch a historic series win today. The batting department remains settled with opener Tanzid Hasan in exceptional form following his aggressive unbeaten half-century in the previous outing. Experienced middle-order players like Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto are aiming to solidify their presence at the crease to find rhythm ahead of the final match.

Pakistan Preview 

Facing a must-win situation, Pakistan is expected to make tactical changes to their batting lineup to avoid another collapse similar to their 114-run performance on Wednesday. Skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi needs his relatively inexperienced top order to provide a stable platform against the new ball after four debutants struggled in the opening game. The middle order rests heavily on the shoulders of Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha who are tasked with anchoring the innings through the spin-heavy middle overs. Reports suggest a strong possibility of Haris Rauf returning to the side to add extra pace and aggression to a bowling attack that needs early breakthroughs. Pakistan’s bowlers must significantly improve their discipline in the powerplay to prevent the Bangladeshi openers from providing another explosive start to the chase.

Head-To-Head 

In terms of their historical rivalry, Pakistan holds a dominant lead over Bangladesh in the ODI format. Out of the 40 matches played between the two nations, Pakistan has emerged victorious in 34 encounters, while Bangladesh has a total of 6 wins under their belt. 

Live Updates

  • 20:13 (IST) 13 Mar 2026

    PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: Rain Slows Down

    Rain has slowed down, but with the whole ground not being covered, it could take some time to get the ground ready even after the rain comes to a complete stop. 

  • 19:53 (IST) 13 Mar 2026

    PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: Overs Being Lost As Rain Persists

    Overs are being lost at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. With rain persisting and lightning still being around, this could turn out to be a lengthy delay.

  • 19:33 (IST) 13 Mar 2026

    PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: Salman Agha COntinues To Receive Flak For His Run Out

  • 19:18 (IST) 13 Mar 2026

    PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: Plays Stops Due To Rain In Dhaka

    Originally, after the play was halted due to thunder and lightning, it has now been stopped due to rain. However, the covers were already in place, and not much damage would have been done to the pitch and inner circle. Meanwhile, it could be a lenghty delay if rain persists to fall. 

  • 18:46 (IST) 13 Mar 2026

    PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: Players Walk Off After Lightning In Dhaka

    Players are walking off from the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. It is not rain that is keeping the players off the field, but lightning in the air. The groundstaff, meanwhile, has brought on the covers in case there is rain. 

    Bangladesh are 27-3 after 6.3 overs, Litton Das- 13* (15), Towhid Hridoy- 0* (3) | Shaheen Afridi- 2/9 (3.3), Mohammad Wasim Jr- 1/18 (3)

Load More
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: Play Stopped Due To Rain | Bangladesh Lost Three Wickets; Shaheen Afridi on Fire For Pakistan | BAN: 27/3 in 6.3 Overs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: Play Stopped Due To Rain | Bangladesh Lost Three Wickets; Shaheen Afridi on Fire For Pakistan | BAN: 27/3 in 6.3 Overs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: Play Stopped Due To Rain | Bangladesh Lost Three Wickets; Shaheen Afridi on Fire For Pakistan | BAN: 27/3 in 6.3 Overs
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: Play Stopped Due To Rain | Bangladesh Lost Three Wickets; Shaheen Afridi on Fire For Pakistan | BAN: 27/3 in 6.3 Overs
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: Play Stopped Due To Rain | Bangladesh Lost Three Wickets; Shaheen Afridi on Fire For Pakistan | BAN: 27/3 in 6.3 Overs
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: Play Stopped Due To Rain | Bangladesh Lost Three Wickets; Shaheen Afridi on Fire For Pakistan | BAN: 27/3 in 6.3 Overs

QUICK LINKS