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PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: Bangladesh Lose Litton Das | Sadqat Strikes For Pakistan, BAN: 74/4 in 13 Overs, Need 169 Runs In 19 Overs

🕒 Updated: March 13, 2026 21:51:32 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI- Check Out the live score from the Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.

PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates. Photo: Bangla Tigers- X
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates. Photo: Bangla Tigers- X

PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates: Maaz Sadaqat, after top scoring in the first innings, broke a crucial stand for Pakistan, dismissing Litton Das in the 13th over. Litton was trapped in front of the stumps and was dismissed after a successful review from Pakistan. Stay tuned for PAK vs BAN live score, live cricket score, PAK vs BAN live cricket score, live score, PAK vs BAN live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster PAK vs BAN encounter here on NewsX.

Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy were off to a fantastic start after the rain break. The two Bangladeshi batters were dealing in boundaries as pressure was starting to build up on the visitors. 

Rain has stopped, and the play could resume in the next 30 minutes. The second innings will now be played for 32 overs, with Bangladesh’s revised target to be 243. The hosts reeling at 27/3 need 216 runs more in 25.3 overs to win the clash. Earlier players and the umpires walked off the field due to lightning and thunder in Dhaka. The umpires deemed it unsafe to play in such conditions. Soon, rain began to fall, and the play remained halted. 

Shaheen Afridi is breathing fire as Pakistan are off to a flying start in the second innings, courtesy of their skipper and Mohammad Wasim Jr. The left-arm pacer has already picked up two wickets and has given the visitors a massive advantage in the game. Shaheen struck first, dismissing Tanzid Hassan, before Wasim Jr got rid of Saif Hassan. The Pakistani skipper then dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto for a second-ball duck. 

Rishad Hossain finished with a three-wicket haul as Pakistan was bowled out for 274 runs. Maaz Sadaqat with 75 and Salman Ali Agha with 64 top-scored for Pakistan in the first innings. The visitors suffered yet another collapse as they lost their last seven wickets for 43 runs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz removed Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha as Pakistan lost half the side. Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha have taken hold of the innings after the loss of three wickets. Nahid Rana got his first wicket of the game as he dismissed Shamyl Hussain. Sahibzada Farhan is the latest victim as Taskin Ahmed strikes for Bangladesh in Dhaka. Maaz Sadaqat has been dismissed after playing a fantastic innings in his second ODI. The left-handed opening batter was dismissed by Bangladeshi skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz.  

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and chose to field first in the second ODI against the Pakistan team. Miraz said the team prefers chasing and will look to strike early with the ball in the first 10 overs. He also confirmed that Bangladesh are going in with the same playing XI after their convincing win in the first match, praising the performances of Nahid Rana and Tanzid Hasan. Pakistan skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi mentioned that the pitch looks green but firm and backed his batters to bounce back. He confirmed one change for Pakistan, with Haris Rauf returning to the side while Abrar Ahmed has been rested.

Bangladesh Preview

Bangladesh enter the second ODI with immense momentum after a dominant eight-wicket victory in the series opener where they chased down a meager target of 115 in just 15.1 overs. The team is likely to field an unchanged playing eleven while relying on the fiery pace of Nahid Rana who recently claimed a career-best five-wicket haul. Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz will look to exploit the familiar home conditions with his spin variations alongside Rishad Hossain to clinch a historic series win today. The batting department remains settled with opener Tanzid Hasan in exceptional form following his aggressive unbeaten half-century in the previous outing. Experienced middle-order players like Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto are aiming to solidify their presence at the crease to find rhythm ahead of the final match.

Pakistan Preview 

Facing a must-win situation, Pakistan is expected to make tactical changes to their batting lineup to avoid another collapse similar to their 114-run performance on Wednesday. Skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi needs his relatively inexperienced top order to provide a stable platform against the new ball after four debutants struggled in the opening game. The middle order rests heavily on the shoulders of Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha who are tasked with anchoring the innings through the spin-heavy middle overs. Reports suggest a strong possibility of Haris Rauf returning to the side to add extra pace and aggression to a bowling attack that needs early breakthroughs. Pakistan’s bowlers must significantly improve their discipline in the powerplay to prevent the Bangladeshi openers from providing another explosive start to the chase.

Head-To-Head 

In terms of their historical rivalry, Pakistan holds a dominant lead over Bangladesh in the ODI format. Out of the 40 matches played between the two nations, Pakistan has emerged victorious in 34 encounters, while Bangladesh has a total of 6 wins under their belt. 

Live Updates

  • 21:44 (IST) 13 Mar 2026

    PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: Bangladesh Lose Their Fifth Wicket

    The required run rate going up has finally caught up with Bangladesh, as they seem to be capitulating. Trying to take the positive route, Afif Hossain decided to take on Maaz Sadaqat with a slog sweep in the 17th over. However, a brilliant low catch from Salman Ali Agha brought about his dismissal as Bangladesh lost half of their side. 

  • 21:39 (IST) 13 Mar 2026

    PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: Bangladesh Need 156 Runs in 17 Overs

    Bangladesh needs to up the ante, or they could soon find themselves out of this clash. Faheem Ashraf, in spite of being wicketless, has bowled a great spell so far. In his two overs, the bowling all-rounder has conceded only nine runs as the required run rate continues to climb for the hosts. 

  • 21:31 (IST) 13 Mar 2026

    PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: Sadaqat Strikes As Litton Departs

    Maaz Sadaqat has redeemed himself with the wicket of Litton Das. The left-arm spinner had dropped Litton a few overs before. Bowling his second over, Sadaqat was hit for a six, but on the very next delivery, he trapped the right-handed batter in front of the stumps. It was originally not given out on the field, but a successful review from Pakistan overturned the decision.

  • 21:26 (IST) 13 Mar 2026

    PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: Two Crucial Overs From Pakistan

    Maaz Sadqat and Faheem Ashraf have brought a sense of calm back into this innings for Pakistan. Sadaqat gave away only a couple of runs in the 11th over, before Ashraf gave five runs in the 12th over. Courtesy of those two quiet overs the required rate has shot up to 8.8 for Bangladesh. 

  • 21:20 (IST) 13 Mar 2026

    PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: How Costly Will That Drop Prove To Be?

    Litton Das has been dropped by Pakistan’s star from the first innings, Maaz Sadaqat. The Banfladeshi wicketkeeper pulled this short ball from Haris Rauf to deep backward square-leg. Sadaqat, while running to his right, could not hold on to the ball, and to make things worse for Pakistan, it ended up being a six. Litton ended the 10th over with another boundary as the Banlga Tigers continue to make a comeback. 

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PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: Bangladesh Lose Litton Das | Sadqat Strikes For Pakistan, BAN: 74/4 in 13 Overs, Need 169 Runs In 19 Overs

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PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: Bangladesh Lose Litton Das | Sadqat Strikes For Pakistan, BAN: 74/4 in 13 Overs, Need 169 Runs In 19 Overs

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PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: Bangladesh Lose Litton Das | Sadqat Strikes For Pakistan, BAN: 74/4 in 13 Overs, Need 169 Runs In 19 Overs
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: Bangladesh Lose Litton Das | Sadqat Strikes For Pakistan, BAN: 74/4 in 13 Overs, Need 169 Runs In 19 Overs
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: Bangladesh Lose Litton Das | Sadqat Strikes For Pakistan, BAN: 74/4 in 13 Overs, Need 169 Runs In 19 Overs
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: Bangladesh Lose Litton Das | Sadqat Strikes For Pakistan, BAN: 74/4 in 13 Overs, Need 169 Runs In 19 Overs

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