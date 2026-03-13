PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha Script Fightback | PAK: 169/3 in 30 Overs

PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI- Check Out the live score from the Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates: Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha have taken hold of the innings after the loss of three wickets. Nahid Rana gets his first wicket of the game as he dimisses Shamyl Hussain. Sahibzada Farhan is the latest victim as Taskin Ahmed strikes for Bangladesh in Dhaka. Maaz Sadaqat has been dismissed after playing a fantastic innings in his second ODI. THe left-handed opening batter was dismissed by Bangladeshi skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Stay tuned for BAN vs PAK live score, live cricket score, BAN vs PAK live cricket score, live score, BAN vs PAK live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster BAN vs PAK encounter here on NewsX.
Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and chose to field first in the second ODI against the Pakistan team. Miraz said the team prefers chasing and will look to strike early with the ball in the first 10 overs. He also confirmed that Bangladesh are going in with the same playing XI after their convincing win in the first match, praising the performances of Nahid Rana and Tanzid Hasan. Pakistan skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi mentioned that the pitch looks green but firm and backed his batters to bounce back. He confirmed one change for Pakistan, with Haris Rauf returning to the side while Abrar Ahmed has been rested.
In terms of their historical rivalry, Pakistan holds a dominant lead over Bangladesh in the ODI format. Out of the 40 matches played between the two nations, Pakistan has emerged victorious in 34 encounters, while Bangladesh has a total of 6 wins under their belt.
Pakistan picked up the scoring rate to reach 193/3 after 33 overs. In the over from Rishad Hossain, Pakistan collected 11 runs, with Salman Agha taking the attack to the spinner by smashing two consecutive boundaries through the off-side and over mid-on. Mohammad Rizwan also rotated the strike with singles as the partnership continued to grow, pushing Pakistan from 182/3 to 193/3.
Pakistan continued to rotate the strike and build their partnership, progressing from 177/3 after 31 overs to 182/3 after 32 overs. In the 31st over, Mehidy Hasan Miraz conceded eight runs as Salman Agha struck a boundary and the pair completed a 50-run partnership, taking Pakistan to 177/3. In the 32nd over, Mustafizur Rahman kept things relatively tight, giving away five runs with Mohammad Rizwan collecting a couple through the covers. Pakistan moved to 182/3 at the end of the over.
Pakistan continued to rebuild through the middle overs, moving from 155/3 after 27 overs to 169/3 after 30 overs. In the 28th over, Afif Hossain conceded eight runs, with Mohammad Rizwan finishing the over with a boundary to take Pakistan to 163/3. The 29th over from Mehidy Hasan Miraz was a maiden, keeping both Rizwan and Salman Agha quiet as the score remained 163/3. In the 30th over, Rishad Hossain gave away six runs, including a sweep boundary by Rizwan, as Pakistan progressed to 169/3 at the end of the over.
Tawhid Hridoy removes Sahibzada Farhan!
Wicket! Sahibzada Farhan caught by Tawhid Hridoy off the bowling of Taskin Ahmed. 🏏🔥🇧🇩
#BCB #Cricket #Bangladesh #Pakistan #ODI pic.twitter.com/ejTGItXh4M
— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 13, 2026
Pakistan continued to build steadily, moving from 149/3 after 26 overs to 155/3 after 27 overs. In the 26th over, Nahid Rana kept things tight, conceding just two runs as Mohammad Rizwan managed a couple through mid-on while the rest were dot balls. Pakistan reached 149/3 at the end of the over. In the 27th over, Rishad Hossain was taken for six runs. Salman Agha found the boundary with a glance to fine leg and later added a couple with a pull to deep mid-wicket, taking Pakistan to 155/3.