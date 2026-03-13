PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha Script Fightback | PAK: 169/3 in 30 Overs

PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI- Check Out the live score from the Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.

PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates. Photo: Bangla Tigers- X

PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates: Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha have taken hold of the innings after the loss of three wickets. Nahid Rana gets his first wicket of the game as he dimisses Shamyl Hussain. Sahibzada Farhan is the latest victim as Taskin Ahmed strikes for Bangladesh in Dhaka. Maaz Sadaqat has been dismissed after playing a fantastic innings in his second ODI. THe left-handed opening batter was dismissed by Bangladeshi skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Stay tuned for BAN vs PAK live score, live cricket score, BAN vs PAK live cricket score, live score, BAN vs PAK live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster BAN vs PAK encounter here on NewsX.

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and chose to field first in the second ODI against the Pakistan team. Miraz said the team prefers chasing and will look to strike early with the ball in the first 10 overs. He also confirmed that Bangladesh are going in with the same playing XI after their convincing win in the first match, praising the performances of Nahid Rana and Tanzid Hasan. Pakistan skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi mentioned that the pitch looks green but firm and backed his batters to bounce back. He confirmed one change for Pakistan, with Haris Rauf returning to the side while Abrar Ahmed has been rested.

Head-To-Head

In terms of their historical rivalry, Pakistan holds a dominant lead over Bangladesh in the ODI format. Out of the 40 matches played between the two nations, Pakistan has emerged victorious in 34 encounters, while Bangladesh has a total of 6 wins under their belt.