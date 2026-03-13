LIVE TV
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score: Pakistan Lose Their First Wicket, Miraz Strikes For Bangladesh; PAK: 103/1 in 13 Overs

🕒 Updated: March 13, 2026 14:59:36 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI- Check Out the live score from the Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.

PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates. Photo: Bangla Tigers- X
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates. Photo: Bangla Tigers- X

PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates: Maaz Sadaqat has been dismissed after playing a fantastic innings in his second ODI. THe left-handed opening batter was dismissed by Bangladeshi skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz.  Stay tuned for BAN vs PAK live score, live cricket score, BAN vs PAK live cricket score, live score, BAN vs PAK live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster BAN vs PAK encounter here on NewsX.

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and chose to field first in the second ODI against the Pakistan team. Miraz said the team prefers chasing and will look to strike early with the ball in the first 10 overs. He also confirmed that Bangladesh are going in with the same playing XI after their convincing win in the first match, praising the performances of Nahid Rana and Tanzid Hasan. Pakistan skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi mentioned that the pitch looks green but firm and backed his batters to bounce back. He confirmed one change for Pakistan, with Haris Rauf returning to the side while Abrar Ahmed has been rested.

Bangladesh Preview

Bangladesh enter the second ODI with immense momentum after a dominant eight-wicket victory in the series opener where they chased down a meager target of 115 in just 15.1 overs. The team is likely to field an unchanged playing eleven while relying on the fiery pace of Nahid Rana who recently claimed a career-best five-wicket haul. Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz will look to exploit the familiar home conditions with his spin variations alongside Rishad Hossain to clinch a historic series win today. The batting department remains settled with opener Tanzid Hasan in exceptional form following his aggressive unbeaten half-century in the previous outing. Experienced middle-order players like Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto are aiming to solidify their presence at the crease to find rhythm ahead of the final match.

Pakistan Preview 

Facing a must-win situation, Pakistan is expected to make tactical changes to their batting lineup to avoid another collapse similar to their 114-run performance on Wednesday. Skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi needs his relatively inexperienced top order to provide a stable platform against the new ball after four debutants struggled in the opening game. The middle order rests heavily on the shoulders of Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha who are tasked with anchoring the innings through the spin-heavy middle overs. Reports suggest a strong possibility of Haris Rauf returning to the side to add extra pace and aggression to a bowling attack that needs early breakthroughs. Pakistan’s bowlers must significantly improve their discipline in the powerplay to prevent the Bangladeshi openers from providing another explosive start to the chase.

Head-To-Head 

In terms of their historical rivalry, Pakistan holds a dominant lead over Bangladesh in the ODI format. Out of the 40 matches played between the two nations, Pakistan has emerged victorious in 34 encounters, while Bangladesh has a total of 6 wins under their belt. 

Live Updates

  • 14:48 (IST) 13 Mar 2026

    BAN vs PAK Live Score: Sadaqat Departs After A Fine Knock

    Mehidy Hasan Miraz broke the opening stand, dismissing Maaz Sadaqat. The left-handed batter scored 75 runs in 46 balls. The Bangladeshi skipper had Sadaqat caught behind. 

  • 14:33 (IST) 13 Mar 2026

    BAN vs PAK Live Score: Pakistan End Powerplay With 85 Runs On The Board

    Pakistan ended the power play on a dominating note, having scored 85 runs in the first 10 overs. Maaz Sadaqat has continued to be the aggressor between the opening batters. The young batter has raced to his maiden fifty and would be eyeing a century in only his second One-Day International match. 

  • 14:28 (IST) 13 Mar 2026

    Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Score: Maaz Sadaqat Scores His First 50 In ODIs

    Maaz Sadaqat completed his maiden half-century in ODIs in the ninth over of the clash. The left-handed batter reached the milestone with a four in 31 balls. Having scored more than 80% of the runs in the innings, the 20-year-old is making a statement after performing poorly in his debut match. 

  • 14:21 (IST) 13 Mar 2026

    BAN vs PAK Live Score 2nd ODI: Bangladesh Burn Their First Review

    Bangladesh is looking clueless out there. Searching for that opening wicket, the hosts seem to have tried everything in the first eight overs. And now they have also burned a review for a caught behind. Tasking Ahmed, coming off an expensive first spell, appealed for a caught behind on the first ball of the eighth over. He was joined by wicketkeeper Litton Das to challenge the on-field decision. However, ultra-edge revealed no bat as the Banlga Tigers wasted their first review. To make things worse, Taskin was struck for a six in the over. 

  • 14:14 (IST) 13 Mar 2026

    BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI Live Score: Sahibzada Farhan Saves Himself With A Timely Review

    Sahibzada Farhan takes a smart review call after being adjudged out by the on-field umpire. The Pakistani batter was given LBW before he made the T signal. Bangladesh is still searching for that first wicket of the clash. 

