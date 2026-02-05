LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval
LIVE TV
Live

PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha Address LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi To Speak At 5 PM A Day After Huge Uproar During Parliament Budget Session

🕒 Updated: February 5, 2026 15:40:40 IST
✍️ Written by: Meera Verma

PM Modi's Rajya Sabha Address LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi To Speak At 5 PM A Day After Huge Uproar During Parliament Budget Session

PM Modi's Rajya Sabha Address LIVE
PM Modi's Rajya Sabha Address LIVE

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live: Parliamentary proceedings in the Lok Sabha were disrupted repeatedly on Thursday, with the House being adjourned three times within the first hour. The session was first suspended within a minute of commencing at 11 am, resumed at 12 noon, and halted again amid loud protests from Opposition members. When proceedings resumed at 2 pm, the House was adjourned once more until 3 pm.

In contrast, the Rajya Sabha has continued to function without disruption so far this week.

PM Modi Likely To Speak In Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Rajya Sabha later in the day, a day after high drama unfolded in the Lok Sabha. On Wednesday, women MPs from the Opposition staged a protest by surrounding the Prime Minister’s seat with banners ahead of his scheduled address, leading to repeated adjournments and the eventual suspension of proceedings for the day. As a result, the Prime Minister did not speak in the Lower House.

It remains unclear whether PM Modi will address the Lok Sabha on Thursday. However, the Union Budget 2026 discussion is listed on the Lok Sabha’s agenda for the day.

Naravane Memoir Row Triggers Fresh Deadlock

The ongoing standoff stems from references made to former Army chief General MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir, particularly relating to the 2020 India-China border standoff. The BJP has alleged that citing an unpublished work violates parliamentary rules and could demoralise the armed forces.

The confrontation escalated further on Wednesday, with the ruling party accusing the Opposition of deliberately disrupting proceedings to prevent the Prime Minister from speaking. The Congress, in turn, claimed PM Modi avoided the House to escape scrutiny on national security issues.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also displayed Naravane’s book, Four Stars of Destiny, to reporters and said he would hand it over to the Prime Minister if he attended the Lok Sabha.

Budget Session Timeline

The Budget Session of Parliament will conclude on April 2, spanning 30 sittings over 65 days. Both Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9, allowing parliamentary standing committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

Live Updates

  • 15:39 (IST) 05 Feb 2026

    PM Modi's Rajya Sabha Address LIVE: TMC Walks Out Of Rajya Sabha

    PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha Address LIVE: Trinamool Congress members staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha in protest during the proceedings.

  • 15:17 (IST) 05 Feb 2026

    PM Modi's Rajya Sabha Address LIVE UPDATES: Om Birla Slams Opposition

    PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha Address LIVE UPDATES: Behaviour of some members in Lok Sabha on Wednesday unprecedented, Speaker Om Birla said before adjourning the House.

  • 15:09 (IST) 05 Feb 2026

    PM Modi's Rajya Sabha Address LIVE UPDATES: Lok Sabha Adjourned For The Day

    PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha Address LIVE UPDATES: Will reconvene at 11 AM on February 6, 2025.

  • 14:25 (IST) 05 Feb 2026

    PM Modi's Rajya Sabha Address LIVE UPDATES: BJP's Ravneet Bittu Responds After Rahul Gandhi's Traitor Remark

    PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha Address LIVE UPDATES: Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday slammed Rahul Gandhi over the “traitor” remark and dubbed the Congress party a “family affair”.

PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha Address LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi To Speak At 5 PM A Day After Huge Uproar During Parliament Budget Session

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha Address LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi To Speak At 5 PM A Day After Huge Uproar During Parliament Budget Session

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha Address LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi To Speak At 5 PM A Day After Huge Uproar During Parliament Budget Session
PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha Address LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi To Speak At 5 PM A Day After Huge Uproar During Parliament Budget Session
PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha Address LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi To Speak At 5 PM A Day After Huge Uproar During Parliament Budget Session
PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha Address LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi To Speak At 5 PM A Day After Huge Uproar During Parliament Budget Session

QUICK LINKS