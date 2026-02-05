PM Modi's Rajya Sabha Address LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi To Speak At 5 PM A Day After Huge Uproar During Parliament Budget Session

PM Modi's Rajya Sabha Address LIVE

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live: Parliamentary proceedings in the Lok Sabha were disrupted repeatedly on Thursday, with the House being adjourned three times within the first hour. The session was first suspended within a minute of commencing at 11 am, resumed at 12 noon, and halted again amid loud protests from Opposition members. When proceedings resumed at 2 pm, the House was adjourned once more until 3 pm.

In contrast, the Rajya Sabha has continued to function without disruption so far this week.

PM Modi Likely To Speak In Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Rajya Sabha later in the day, a day after high drama unfolded in the Lok Sabha. On Wednesday, women MPs from the Opposition staged a protest by surrounding the Prime Minister’s seat with banners ahead of his scheduled address, leading to repeated adjournments and the eventual suspension of proceedings for the day. As a result, the Prime Minister did not speak in the Lower House.

It remains unclear whether PM Modi will address the Lok Sabha on Thursday. However, the Union Budget 2026 discussion is listed on the Lok Sabha’s agenda for the day.

Naravane Memoir Row Triggers Fresh Deadlock

The ongoing standoff stems from references made to former Army chief General MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir, particularly relating to the 2020 India-China border standoff. The BJP has alleged that citing an unpublished work violates parliamentary rules and could demoralise the armed forces.

The confrontation escalated further on Wednesday, with the ruling party accusing the Opposition of deliberately disrupting proceedings to prevent the Prime Minister from speaking. The Congress, in turn, claimed PM Modi avoided the House to escape scrutiny on national security issues.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also displayed Naravane’s book, Four Stars of Destiny, to reporters and said he would hand it over to the Prime Minister if he attended the Lok Sabha.

Budget Session Timeline

The Budget Session of Parliament will conclude on April 2, spanning 30 sittings over 65 days. Both Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9, allowing parliamentary standing committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.