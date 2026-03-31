LIVE | PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Shreyas Iyer-led Side Face Stern Challenge Against Gujarat Titans In Mullanpur

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL Match Number 4 (X)

LIVE | Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard: The two of the most followed sides of the Indian Premier League 2026 will clash in a ‘stern’ contest as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in match No. 4 of the tournament on Tuesday, March 31, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium, in New Chandigarh.

The Punjab Kings have just one objective – to make it all the way this year. They reached the finals in the previous round but were just edged out of their first title by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who ended their trophy drought after 18 years. With the remarkable leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the Punjab franchise is surely eyeing the chance to claim the trophy in 2026.

Gujarat Titans, conversely, will approach the match as the away team, yet they are known for defeating rivals on their home ground. The team captained by Shubman Gill seemed poised to reach their third IPL final in the 2025 season, but had to exit in the Eliminator. Yet, a new season will provide them with a chance, which may also award them their second trophy.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Players:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, M Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Washington Sundar, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Ashok Sharma

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ben Dwarshuis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad

Check out live score and updates here: