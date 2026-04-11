LIVE | PBKS vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings Firm Favourites Against Sunrisers Hyderabad In Mullanpur

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Scorecard. (X)

PBKS vs SRH, Today IPL 2026 Live Match Updates: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings have had a solid beginning to the season, staying undefeated in their first three games in the tournament so far. They achieved a three-wicket victory against the Gujarat Titans and then went on to claim a five-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings. Their most recent match against the Kolkata Knight Riders was, however, called off because of rain. They are now positioned in second place with five points.

Conversely, Sunrisers Hyderabad have experienced an uneven season thus far. They started with a six-wicket defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, recovered with a solid 65-run victory against Kolkata, but approach Saturday’s match coming off a five-wicket loss to the Lucknow Super Giants. They are presently positioned in sixth place with 2 points and a +0.275 net run rate.

In head-to-head encounters, Sunrisers Hyderabad have clearly dominated Punjab Kings over the years. Out of the 24 matches played between the two sides, SRH have won 17 games, while PBKS have managed just 7 victories. The rivalry began on April 19, 2013, with SRH winning their first-ever meeting, and they also came out on top in the most recent clash on April 12, 2025.

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2026 Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Salil Arora, David Payne, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar

Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad