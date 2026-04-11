LIVE | Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Live Updates: Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Face Off In Karachi

PSZ vs LQ Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, live cricket updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars from PSL 2026 in Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch Peshawar vs Lahore live streaming on Tapmad.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2026 Live Score: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to bowl first at National Stadium in Karachi. Stay tuned for Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Peshawar vs Lahore PSL encounter here on NewsX.

Peshawar Zalmi, the only team that is still undefeated in the ongoing PSL season, will take on defending champions Lahore Qalandars. It will be a clash between two of the greatest Pakistani players from the current generation. While Babar Azam will lead the Peshawar-based side, Shaheen Afridi will aim to get the Qalandars back to winning ways. The clash would feature a strong line-up of players as the Pakistan Super League gets closer to its business end.

Zalmi are coming into this game having registered a huge win against the Karachi Kings. It was an all-round effort from the team, with Kusal Mendis becoming the first Sri Lankan batter to score a century in the league. Meanwhile, the Lahore-based side lost to Islamabad United in their previous game by nine wickets.

Peshawar Zalmi Preview

Peshawar Zalmi remains the only team to have not been defeated in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League. Boasting the likes of Babar Azam and Kusal Mendis at the top of the order, the team has one of the strongest batting lineups in the league. Babar has scored 169 runs in three innings while going at a strike rate of 145.68. Meanwhile, Kusal has 167 runs next to his name, striking at above 180 in three innings. In the bowling department, it is Iftikhar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem who have been the highest wicket-takers. The two spinners have picked up seven wickets each in the season. Iftikhar has been better than his bowling partner, going at an economy of only 4.86 runs per over.

Lahore Qalandars Preview

Lahore Qalandars started their season with a 69-run win over Hyderabad Kingsmen. However, a ball-tampering controversy marred their season in their defeat to Karachi Kings in the following clash. The controversy saw their batter Fakhar Zaman being banned for two games in the PSL, which he has served. In Fakhar’s absence, the Qalandars lost and won a game each. With Zaman being available for selection for this clash, Shaheen Afridi would look to bring his star batter back in the squad as they face a tough challenge in the form of Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad

Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris, Kusal Mendis(w), Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Aaron Hardie, Khalid Usman, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Khurram Shahzad, Brian Bennett, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Kashif Ali, Mohammad Basit

Lahore Qalandars Squad

Shaheen Afridi (C), Haseebullah Khan(w), Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Rubin Hermann, Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Ryan Burl, Haris Rauf, Ubaid Shah, Mustafizur Rahman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Daniel Sams, Dunith Wellalage, Parvez Hossain Emon, Maaz Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Farooq