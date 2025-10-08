PM Modi In Mumbai LIVE Updates: PM To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai Airport, Final Phase Of Mumbai Metro Line-3

PM Modi In Mumbai LIVE Updates: To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai Airport, Final Phase Of Mumbai Metro Line-3
Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off a two-day visit to Maharashtra, during which the inaugurals will take place for phase one of the Navi Mumbai International Airport as well as the last leg of the Mumbai Metro Line-3-in terms of the PM inaugurating the aforementioned phase, it is pertinent to mention that it will be opened right at the beginning of the visit-
There is a breathtaking lotus-shaped design, commemorating India’s national flower. This truly green airport will use 37 MW of green energy. All vehicles will either run on electric propulsion or alternative fuels propellant being developed on a huge scale. The NMIA will be a major hub for the large-scale use of green fuel.”
The inauguration of the NMIA, Mumbai will be included in a select few cities around the world that have multiple airports. The very few cities are London, New York, and Tokyo.
Navi Mumbai will have India’s first fully digital airport. It will provide features such as booking a vehicle parking slot in advance and online dropping bags and immigrating.
PM Modi will also launch the Mumbai One application, which will offer several facilities to commuters, including integrated mobile ticketing for different public transport operators.
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the second stage of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, phase 2B, running from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, constructed at the cost of Rs 12,200 crore.