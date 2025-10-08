PM Modi In Mumbai LIVE Updates: PM To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai Airport, Final Phase Of Mumbai Metro Line-3

PM Modi In Mumbai LIVE Updates: To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai Airport, Final Phase Of Mumbai Metro Line-3

PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai Airport & Aqua Line 3, Boosting Urban Connectivity (Pc: X)

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off a two-day visit to Maharashtra, during which the inaugurals will take place for phase one of the Navi Mumbai International Airport as well as the last leg of the Mumbai Metro Line-3-in terms of the PM inaugurating the aforementioned phase, it is pertinent to mention that it will be opened right at the beginning of the visit-