LIVE PSL 2026 | Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match Scorecard: Lahore Qalandars Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First Against Kings

LIVE PSL 2026 | Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match Scorecard: David Warner-led Kings Face Stiff Challenge Against Qalandars

David Warner. (Photo Credits: X)

LIVE PSL 2026 | Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match Scorecard:

Lahore Qalandars are up against Karachi Kings in the 6th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 on March 29 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Former champions Lahore Qalandars kicked off their campaign with a win against the newly introduced Hyderabad Kingsmen by 69 runs. They intend to maintain this momentum and achieve another win to add two additional points to their score.

At the same time, Karachi Kings too started their season with a victory, defeating Quetta Gladiators by 14 runs, and are presently ranked second on the points table. They aim to preserve their victory streak and keep gaining momentum by securing an additional two points.

The renowned Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will serve as the venue for this match. Since it is a match in the afternoon, dew is expected to have no impact on either team. The venue’s pitch is typically regarded as favorable for batting, offering perfect conditions for stroke play.

In the initial two matches, the teams that batted first emerged victorious, suggesting that establishing a target may once again be beneficial.

Squads:

Lahore Qalandars Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Parvez Hossain Emon, Haseebullah Khan(w), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Mustafizur Rahman, Ubaid Shah, Tayyab Tahir, Dunith Wellalage, Usama Mir, Daniel Sams, Rubin Hermann, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Farooq

Karachi Kings Squad: David Warner(c), Muhammad Waseem, Salman Agha, Saad Baig, Azam Khan(w), Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Aziz, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa, Mir Hamza, Aqib Ilyas, Reeza Hendricks, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Haroon Arshad, Khuzaima Tanveer, Rizwanullah, Mohammad Hamza

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