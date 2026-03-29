LIVE | Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match Scorecard, PSL 2026: Shaheen’s Spell In Vain As Karachi Clinch ‘Humdinger’ By 4 Wickets

LIVE PSL 2026: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings match updates with commentary. Get the latest pitch report, predicted XIs, and head-to-head analysis for the Match 6 clash at Gaddafi Stadium.

David Warner. (Photo Credits: X)

LIVE PSL 2026 | Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match Scorecard: A solid effort from Karachi Kings’ lower-middle batters as they clinch a four-wicket win against Lahore Qalandars. Shaheen Afridi’s four-wicket haul kept Lahore in the game, but to no avail.

Karachi Kings restricted Lahore Qalandars to 128 for 9 after 20 overs. A disciplined bowling effort from Karachi, as every bowler had at least one wicket in their tally. Abdullah Shafique remained the top scorer in this innings.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Lahore Qalandars elected to bat first against Karachi Kings.

Lahore Qalandars are up against Karachi Kings in the 6th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 on March 29 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Former champions Lahore Qalandars kicked off their campaign with a win against the newly introduced Hyderabad Kingsmen by 69 runs. They intend to maintain this momentum and achieve another win to add two additional points to their score.

At the same time, Karachi Kings too started their season with a victory, defeating Quetta Gladiators by 14 runs, and are presently ranked second on the points table. They aim to preserve their victory streak and keep gaining momentum by securing an additional two points.

Teams:

Karachi Kings (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Muhammad Waseem, Salman Agha, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Azam Khan(w), Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa, Mir Hamza

Lahore Qalandars (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Parvez Hossain Emon, Haseebullah Khan(w), Sikandar Raza, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Mustafizur Rahman, Ubaid Shah

Check out live score and updates here: