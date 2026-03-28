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LIVE | Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz Live Score Today PSL 2026 Match Updates: Yasir Khan-Mohammad Rizwan Off To A Brisk Start Against Babar Azam’s PSZ in Lahore | RWP – 59/0 After 5 Overs

🕒 Updated: March 28, 2026 15:31:07 IST
✍️ Written by: Pragun Mehrotra

PSL 2026 Live score, Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz Match No. 3 Full Scorecard And Updates: Catch PSZ vs RWP live cricket score, PSL 2026 live match updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore here on NewsX.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, PSL 2026, 3rd Match Live Score and Updates. Image Credit: X
Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, PSL 2026, 3rd Match Live Score and Updates. Image Credit: X

PSZ vs RWP, PSL 2026, 3rd Match Live Score and Updates: Yasir Khan got the first innings off to a flying start for Rawalpindi Pindiz. The right-handed batter was quickly off the mark and scored 27 in his first 15 balls. He dealt in boundaries against the Peshawar Zalmi. Stay tuned for PSZ vs RWP PSL 2026 live score, live cricket score, PSZ vs RWP live PSL 2026 score, live PSL 2026 score, PSZ vs RWP live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster PSZ vs RWP PSL encounter here on NewsX.

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and decided to bat first. 

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are set to light up the PSL 2026 as Peshawar Zalmi and Rawalpindi Pindiz clash at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium. The two stars will be leading their respective teams in the third game of the Pakistan Super League 2026. It is a day game in Lahore as it is the first double-header of the season.

Peshwar Zalmi Preview

Peshawar Zalmi has a strong batting lineup let by their skipper Babar Azam. Azam will be joined by international marquee players like Brian Bennett, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, and Kusal Mendis. Among local talents, the Zalmi squad boasts among their ranks batters like Mohammad Haris, Abdul Samad, and Iftikhar Ahmed.

To provide balance to the side, Michael Bracewell and Aamer Jamal would take up the crucial role of all-rounders in the clash. Khurram Shahzad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Ali Raza, and Shahnawaz Dahani will feature in an all-Pakistani bowling attack for the Babar Azam-led side.

Rawalpindi Pindiz Preview

Formerly Sialkot Stallionz, Rawalpindi Pindiz will be led by Mohammad Rizwan. Rizwan will not only open the innings but will don the wicketkeeping gloves as well. Aussie opening batter, Usman Khawaja, would be expected to join him at the top of the ther order. The Pindiz too have a strong batting order featuring the likes of Kamran Ghulam, Daryl Mitchell, Shahzaib Khan, Saad Masood, Yasir Khan, and Sam Billings. 

Rishad Hossain and Asif Afridi will be leading the spin bowling. Meanwhile, the pace attack features two of the most prominent players in Mohammad Amir and Naseem Shah. Dian Forrester and Cole McConchie, who were part of the recently concluded New Zealand vs South Africa T20I series, will be expected to join the team soon. 

Peshawar Zalmi Squad

Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Kusal Mendis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Michael Bracewell, Aaron Hardie, Brian Bennett, Mirza Tahir Baig, Aamer Jamal, Khalid Usman, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khurram Shahzad, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abdul Subhan, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Ali Raza, Kashif Ali, Farhan Yousaf

Rawalpindi Pindiz Squad

Mohammad Rizwan (C and wk), Sam Billings, Jalat Khan, Usman Khawaja, Abdullah Fazal, Shahzaib Khan, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Dian Forrester, Kamran Ghulam, Saad Masood, Naseem Shah, Amad Butt, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Amir, Cole McConchie, Asif Afridi, Fawad Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Razaullah

Live Updates

  • 15:26 (IST) 28 Mar 2026

    Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, PSL 2026 Live Updates: Questions On Babar's Captaincy

  • 15:23 (IST) 28 Mar 2026

    Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Update: Fifty-Run Opening Stand

    The opening partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Yasir Khan is worth 58 runs after five overs. Both batters are enjoying some poor bowling from the Peshawar Zalmi side. Despite pacers going for boundaries, Babar Azam has decided to stick with them. 

  • 15:20 (IST) 28 Mar 2026

    Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Pindiz Are Flying!

  • 15:17 (IST) 28 Mar 2026

    Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Update: Mohammad Rizwan Ends The Over On A High!

    A huge over for the Rawalpindi Pindiz. After Yasir struck a four on the first ball of the fourth over, Mohammad Rizwan decided to join the party and struck four fours in a row to finish the over.

  • 15:13 (IST) 28 Mar 2026

    Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Update: Yasir Off To A Flier!

    There is no stopping Yasir Khan at the moment. The 23-year-old right-hander has struck at least one boundary in each of the first three overs of the clash. 

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LIVE | Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz Live Score Today PSL 2026 Match Updates: Yasir Khan-Mohammad Rizwan Off To A Brisk Start Against Babar Azam’s PSZ in Lahore | RWP – 59/0 After 5 Overs

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LIVE | Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz Live Score Today PSL 2026 Match Updates: Yasir Khan-Mohammad Rizwan Off To A Brisk Start Against Babar Azam’s PSZ in Lahore | RWP – 59/0 After 5 Overs

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LIVE | Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz Live Score Today PSL 2026 Match Updates: Yasir Khan-Mohammad Rizwan Off To A Brisk Start Against Babar Azam’s PSZ in Lahore | RWP – 59/0 After 5 Overs
LIVE | Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz Live Score Today PSL 2026 Match Updates: Yasir Khan-Mohammad Rizwan Off To A Brisk Start Against Babar Azam’s PSZ in Lahore | RWP – 59/0 After 5 Overs
LIVE | Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz Live Score Today PSL 2026 Match Updates: Yasir Khan-Mohammad Rizwan Off To A Brisk Start Against Babar Azam’s PSZ in Lahore | RWP – 59/0 After 5 Overs
LIVE | Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz Live Score Today PSL 2026 Match Updates: Yasir Khan-Mohammad Rizwan Off To A Brisk Start Against Babar Azam’s PSZ in Lahore | RWP – 59/0 After 5 Overs

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