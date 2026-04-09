Puducherry (Pondicherry) Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Polling Begins For 30 Seats, PM Modi Urges To Vote In Large Numbers

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Polling Begins For 30 Seats, 9.5 Lakh Voters To Decide Fate Of 294 Candidates
Puducherry (Pondicherry) Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Voting has started in the Union Territory of Puducherry. Voting started at 7 am and will end at 6 pm. The Election Commission has set 1,099 polling stations in the UT for over 9.5 lakh voters. There are 30 seats in the legislative assembly of the UT, with 294 candidates contesting the 2026 assembly elections. EC has made special arrangements for first-time voters, differently abled people, and senior citizens. These include the arrangement of wheelchairs, volunteers, Braille ballots, and digital help with the Saksham mobile application.
The UT is currently governed by the NDA alliance, comprising the NR Congress, the BJP, AIADMK, and LJK party. The opposition is comprised of Congress and DMK. The AINRC has fielded Chief Minister N. Rangasamy from Thattanchavady and Mangalam. He is contesting against Congress MP V Vaithilingam, who is also a former CM of the Union Territory. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the party headed by actor-turned-politician Vijay, is also participating in the Puducherry elections.
Puducherry Assembly Election Voting Date: April 9, 2026
Puducherry Assembly Election Voting Time: 7:00 am – 6:00 pm
Puducherry Assembly Election Result Date: 4th May 2026
Puducherry Assembly Election: Here’s How You Can Find Your Polling Booth
To find your polling booth, go to official election websites or voter service portals.
Find the electoral roll on these sites and search for your name.
Now use the booth locator on the election websites.
You can verify your details by using your voting ID number written your voting Id.
Puducherry Assembly Election: Documents Needed For Voting
The primary document needed by the ECI to identify the voters is the ‘Voter Identification Card’, also known as EPIC. There are another 11 documents that ECI accepts to identify the voters while voting. These include
Aadhaar Card, Passport, PAN, Passbooks with photos, Pension card, MGNREGA Job Card, Service Identity Card, Smart Card, Health Insurance Smart Card, and Official ID for MPs/MLAs/MLCs
FAQs
Q1: Who is the chief minister of Puducherry?
Ans: N. Rangasamy
Q2: When will the Puducherry Assembly Election result be declared?
Ans: 4th May 2026
Q3: What is the number of assembly seats in Puducherry?
Ans: 30 seats
Q4: Which party is currently governing the Union Territory of Puducherry?
Ans: NDA alliance comprising AINRC–BJP.
Q5: How many voters are voting for the Puducherry Assembly elections 2026?
Ans: 9.5 lakh voters.
Also Read: When Is Voting In Kerala, Assam, Puducherry Elections 2026? Check Polling Start-End Time, What Voters Must Know
#WATCH | Puducherry Elections 2026 | A robot, Nila welcomes voters arriving at VOC Govt School to exercise their franchise. https://t.co/0nisPCPdhr pic.twitter.com/HMZoKuQJnf
— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2026
Union Minister and BJP election in-charge for Puducherry J. P. Nadda, along with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Tuesday flagged off a mega bike rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha ahead of the Assembly elections.
Addressing party workers, Nadda said an NDA 2.0 government in Puducherry would prioritise economic development in the Union Territory. He urged Yuva Morcha members to highlight the BJP’s poll promises, including providing two free LPG cylinders every year, one during Pongal and another on Vinayaka Chaturthi.
Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Calling on people to participate actively in the democratic process, Narendra Modi urged voters in Puducherry to cast their ballots in large numbers during the Assembly elections.
In a message posted on X, the Prime Minister made a special appeal to young voters and women to take part in the polling. “In particular, I appeal to our youth and women voters to strengthen the democratic process. Every vote is crucial in shaping the future of Puducherry,” Modi wrote.
புதுச்சேரியில் சட்டமன்றத் தேர்தல் நடைபெறவுள்ள நிலையில், வாக்காளர்கள் அனைவரும் பெருந்திரளாக வந்து தங்கள் வாக்குகளை செலுத்துமாறு கேட்டுக்கொள்கிறேன். குறிப்பாக, நமது இளைஞர்களுக்கும், பெண் வாக்காளர்களுக்கும் ஜனநாயக நடைமுறையை வலுப்படுத்துமாறு நான்
கோரிக்கை விடுக்கிறேன். புதுச்சேரியின்…
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2026
Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: The AINRC–BJP-led NDA, led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, is facing a strong challenge from the Congress–DMK alliance in the Puducherry Assembly elections. Voting is scheduled for April 9, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4.
All eyes are on the Thattanchavady constituency, where Rangasamy is locked in a key contest with former chief minister V. Vaithilingam.
Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is also fighting the elections.
Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: The long-pending demand for full statehood has once again become a major political issue during the 2026 Puducherry Assembly elections.
Since its merger with India in the 1960s, Puducherry has functioned as a Union Territory where the lieutenant governor wields greater authority than the elected chief minister.