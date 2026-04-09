Puducherry (Pondicherry) Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Polling Begins For 30 Seats, PM Modi Urges To Vote In Large Numbers

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Polling Begins For 30 Seats, 9.5 Lakh Voters To Decide Fate Of 294 Candidates

Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Voting begins for 30 seats with 9.5 lakh voters deciding fate of 294 candidates. Photo: AI.

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Voting has started in the Union Territory of Puducherry. Voting started at 7 am and will end at 6 pm. The Election Commission has set 1,099 polling stations in the UT for over 9.5 lakh voters. There are 30 seats in the legislative assembly of the UT, with 294 candidates contesting the 2026 assembly elections. EC has made special arrangements for first-time voters, differently abled people, and senior citizens. These include the arrangement of wheelchairs, volunteers, Braille ballots, and digital help with the Saksham mobile application.

The UT is currently governed by the NDA alliance, comprising the NR Congress, the BJP, AIADMK, and LJK party. The opposition is comprised of Congress and DMK. The AINRC has fielded Chief Minister N. Rangasamy from Thattanchavady and Mangalam. He is contesting against Congress MP V Vaithilingam, who is also a former CM of the Union Territory. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the party headed by actor-turned-politician Vijay, is also participating in the Puducherry elections.

Puducherry Assembly Election Voting Date: April 9, 2026

Puducherry Assembly Election Voting Time: 7:00 am – 6:00 pm

Puducherry Assembly Election Result Date: 4th May 2026

Puducherry Assembly Election: Here’s How You Can Find Your Polling Booth

To find your polling booth, go to official election websites or voter service portals.

Find the electoral roll on these sites and search for your name.

Now use the booth locator on the election websites.

You can verify your details by using your voting ID number written your voting Id.

Puducherry Assembly Election: Documents Needed For Voting

The primary document needed by the ECI to identify the voters is the ‘Voter Identification Card’, also known as EPIC. There are another 11 documents that ECI accepts to identify the voters while voting. These include

Aadhaar Card, Passport, PAN, Passbooks with photos, Pension card, MGNREGA Job Card, Service Identity Card, Smart Card, Health Insurance Smart Card, and Official ID for MPs/MLAs/MLCs

FAQs

Q1: Who is the chief minister of Puducherry?

Ans: N. Rangasamy

Q2: When will the Puducherry Assembly Election result be declared?

Ans: 4th May 2026

Q3: What is the number of assembly seats in Puducherry?



Ans: 30 seats

Q4: Which party is currently governing the Union Territory of Puducherry?

Ans: NDA alliance comprising AINRC–BJP.

Q5: How many voters are voting for the Puducherry Assembly elections 2026?

Ans: 9.5 lakh voters.

Also Read: When Is Voting In Kerala, Assam, Puducherry Elections 2026? Check Polling Start-End Time, What Voters Must Know