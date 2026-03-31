LIVE | PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler Eye Acceleration Post Powerplay

IPL 2026 Match 4 features a high-stakes clash at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium as Punjab Kings host Gujarat Titans. Following their heartbreaking 2025 final loss, Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab side is on a mission for redemption, while Shubman Gill’s Titans aim to prove their road-warrior reputation and secure a second title.
LIVE | Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard: Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans. Gujarat Titans have roped in Ashok Singh as a debutant in the side, while Punjab Kings have brought in Cooper Connolly for the game.
Two of the most followed sides of the Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, are set to clash in a ‘stern’ contest in match No. 4 of the tournament on Tuesday, March 31, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in New Chandigarh.
The Punjab Kings have just one objective – to make it all the way this year. They reached the finals in the previous round but were just edged out of their first title by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who ended their trophy drought after 18 years. With the remarkable leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the Punjab franchise is surely eyeing the chance to claim the trophy in 2026.
Gujarat Titans, conversely, will approach the match as the away team, yet they are known for defeating rivals on their home ground. The team captained by Shubman Gill seemed poised to reach their third IPL final in the 2025 season, but had to exit in the Eliminator. Yet, a new season will provide them with a chance, which may also award them their second trophy.
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Players:
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Punjab Kings Impact subs: Priyansh Arya, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj
Gujarat Titans Impact subs: Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Jayant Yadav, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra
Check out live score and updates here:
Too easy for Yuziii 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/WaF0kM9xm4
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 31, 2026
WICKET! Yuzvendra Chahal Strikes! Shubman Gill (39) goes caught by Cooper Connolly! Punjab Kings needed this breakthrough badly. Chahal floats one slower in the air, middle of the pitch. Gill tries a slog sweep over mid-wicket… but mistimes it completely. High in the air, short on distance, and Connolly takes it comfortably at deep mid-wicket. Gujarat Titans skipper gone! Gujarat Titans 84/2 in 10 overs vs Punjab Kings
Either Shubman Gill or Jos Buttler needs to accelerate from this point. Punjab Kings’ bowlers are getting their dot balls with terrific off-cutters and slower deliveries. The run-rate won’t bother Shreyas Iyer much.
Gujarat Titans need to finish the powerplay well. They are still under par as per the ongoing standards in T20 cricket. Even though they have lost a wicket, boundaries must come successively.
Marco Jansen is in the attack for the Punjab Kings. OUT!!! First wicket for Punjab Kings. Sai Sudharsan got a top edge as the ball flew into Shreyas Iyer’s hands. GT 37/1 (3.4)