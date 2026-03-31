LIVE | PBKS vs GT Live Score Today IPL 2026 Live Match Updates: Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly Lead Charge For Punjab Kings

LIVE | PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Catch Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Score, PBKS vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL live match updates and ball-by-ball commentary of Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match 4 of the Indian Premier League from New Chandigarh here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of PBKS vs GT on OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL Match Number 4 (X)

LIVE | Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly Lead Charge For Punjab Kings as they are in firm control of the chase. Yuzvendra Chahal (2/28) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (3/34) starred with the ball for Punjab Kings as they restrict Gujarat Titans for 162/6 in 20 overs in Match No. 4 of IPL 2026 in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Jos Buttler (38) and captain Shubham Gill (39) top scored for Gujarat. Stay tuned for PBKS vs GT live score, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans full match scorecard, PBKS vs GT live cricket score, live score today, IPL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster PBKS vs GT encounter here on NewsX.

The Punjab Kings have just one objective – to make it all the way this year. They reached the finals in the previous round but were just edged out of their first title by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who ended their trophy drought after 18 years. With the remarkable leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the Punjab franchise is surely eyeing the chance to claim the trophy in 2026.

Gujarat Titans, conversely, will approach the match as the away team, yet they are known for defeating rivals on their home ground. The team captained by Shubman Gill seemed poised to reach their third IPL final in the 2025 season, but had to exit in the Eliminator. Yet, a new season will provide them with a chance, which may also award them their second trophy.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings Impact subs: Priyansh Arya, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

Gujarat Titans Impact subs: Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Jayant Yadav, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra

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