LIVE | Quetta Gladiators vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score Today PSL 2026 Match Updates: Riley Meredith With A Fiery Opening Spell, Shakeel And Rossouw Depart Early | QTG 30/2 After 5 Overs

PSL 2026 Live score, Quetta Gladiators vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Match No. 5 Full Scorecard And Updates: Catch QTG vs HYDK live cricket score, PSL 2026 live match updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Quetta Gladiators vs Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore here on NewsX.

Quetta Gladiators vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026, 5th Match Live Score and Updates. Image sourced from AI

QTG vs HYDK, PSL 2026, 5th Match Live Score and Updates: Riley Meredith struck twice in his opening burst of two overs and gave the Hyderabad Kingsmen the perfect start they were looking for. The Australian pacer dismissed Saud Shakeel (4) and Rilee Rossouw (0) for low scores. Stay tuned for QTG vs HYDK PSL 2026 live score, live cricket score, QTG vs HYDK live PSL 2026 score, live PSL 2026 score, QTG vs HYDK live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster QTG vs HYDK PSL encounter here on NewsX.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and decided to bat first.

Coming off defeats in their opening games, Quetta Gladiators and Hyderabad Kingsmen will be looking for their first victory when they clash at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. It will be a day game in the scorching heat of Lahore. Spin bowlers from both sides would hold the key as they attempt to get their side’s campaign off to a start.

Quetta Gladiators Preview

Quetta Gladiators were defeated by Karachi Kings in their opening game of the season. Led by Saud Shakeel, the Gladiators lost by 14 runs on the 27th March. They boast a strong bowling attack featuring spinners like Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq. Alzarri Joseph and Tom Curran are the leaders of the pace attack. However, their batting order is not the strongest. Apart from a fifty from Shamyl Hussain, the batters failed in their first game of the season.

Hyderabad Kingsmen Preview

Hyderabad Kingsmen, like their opponents, started their campaign with a loss. They are currently placed at the bottom of the points table as a result of their 69-run loss against the Lahore Qalandars.

Led by Marnus Labuschagne, the Kingsmen were right in the middle of one of the rarest incidents in their opening match. During their hefty loss against the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, Labuschagne’s side noticed that rubbing the white ball against their kits turned the ball pink.

It was a complete batting failure for the Kingsmen in their opening game. The skipper top-scored with a 26-run knock in 22 balls. Openers Saim Ayub and Usman Khan failed and scored 26 runs off 19 balls collectively. Their poor results at the top of the order resulted in a sound defeat for their side.

Quetta Gladiators Squad

Saud Shakeel (C), Shamyl Hussain, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Ben McDermott (wk), Tom Curran, Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Sam Harper, Bevon Jacobs, Brett Hampton, Bismillah Khan, Ahsan Ali, Jahanzaib Sultan, Wasim Akram, Jahandad Khan, Khan Zaib, Saqib Khan

Hyderabad Kingsmen Squad

Marnus Labuschagne (C), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Kusal Perera, Irfan Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Hassan Khan, Hammad Azam, Riley Meredith, Akif Javed, Mohammad Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shayan Jahangir, Syed Saad Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Hunain Shah, Asif Mehmood