Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Live Score PSL 2026: KRK 54/2 After 5 Overs | David Warner Holds Key For Kings, QTG Pick Quick Wickets

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings- Check Out the Live Updates from the QGT vs KRK PSL 2026 match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.
Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Live Score and Updates, PSL 2026: Quetta Gladiators have already taken the wickets of Salman Ali Agha and Muhammad Waseem. Responsibility now falls to David Warner to anchor the innings for Karachi. Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and opted to field first in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. The second match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 promises an early blockbuster as Quetta Gladiators take on Karachi Kings at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 27. With both sides boasting explosive talent and high expectations, this clash could set the tone for their campaigns. Stay tuned for QGT vs KRK live score, QGT vs KRK live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster QGT vs KRK encounter here on NewsX.
Quetta Gladiators enter PSL 2026 with a point to prove after finishing as runners-up in the 2025 edition. Having come agonisingly close to lifting the trophy, the Gladiators will be eager to go one step further this season. Their squad blends experience with firepower, particularly in the batting department, where aggressive top-order players can take the game away quickly.
The key for Quetta will be consistency in both departments. While their batting unit is capable of posting or chasing big totals, their bowling attack must step up in crucial moments, especially at a venue like Gaddafi Stadium where bowlers often face a tough challenge. If they can strike early and control the middle overs, Quetta could start their campaign on a strong note.
Karachi Kings, on the other hand, will be aiming for a fresh start this season. Known for their unpredictable performances in past editions, Karachi will look to bring stability and momentum right from the opening game. Their squad features a mix of seasoned internationals and exciting young players, giving them a balanced look on paper.
Batting depth could be their biggest strength, allowing them to recover even after early setbacks. However, their bowling unit will need to be disciplined, particularly in death overs, where matches are often decided. A strong start against a team like Quetta could boost their confidence significantly for the remainder of the tournament.
Historically, matches between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings have been closely contested, with both teams enjoying phases of dominance over the years. The rivalry has produced several thrilling encounters, often going down to the final overs. While Quetta have generally held a slight edge in terms of consistency, Karachi have pulled off memorable wins when least expected.
At Gaddafi Stadium, conditions could play a crucial role in shaping the outcome. The venue is widely regarded as one of the most batter-friendly surfaces in Pakistan, but statistics suggest that teams batting first have had more success. Out of 38 T20 matches played here, teams setting a target have won 24 times, indicating that the pitch may slow down as the game progresses.
Abrar Ahmed delivered a crucial over for Quetta Gladiators, conceding just 6 runs and removing the well-set David Warner. Warner attempted a sweep but mistimed it, handing a simple caught-and-bowled chance after scoring 35. Azam Khan and Moeen Ali rotated strike with singles and a couple to keep things moving. A tidy and impactful over that put Karachi Kings under pressure.
Usman Tariq went for 11 runs in his first over as Azam Khan made an immediate impact. Azam finished the over in style with a powerful six over long-on and added a couple earlier, putting pressure back on Quetta Gladiators. David Warner rotated strike with singles, keeping the innings steady. A good over for Karachi Kings as they closed in on the 100-run mark.
Ahmed Daniyal delivered another impactful over for Quetta Gladiators, conceding just 6 runs and picking up a key wicket. Saad Baig started with a boundary but struggled to build momentum afterward. Daniyal struck on the final ball as Baig was caught in the deep by Khawaja Nafay for 30. A tight over that slowed Karachi Kings and added pressure.
David Warner making it count!
🏏 Karachi Kings batters with 4or more fours in a single over (PSL):
5 – Imad Wasim vs PZ (2023) 🔥
4 – Babar Azam vs IU (2017)
4 – Babar Azam vs LQ (2020)
4 – David Warner vs QG (2026)* #HBLPSL11 #PSL2026 #PSLNewEar pic.twitter.com/48diRqO4Ok
— Mr Zohaib (@Zohaibfan) March 27, 2026
Abrar Ahmed was taken on in his second over as Saad Baig found his rhythm. Baig struck two well-placed boundaries, one to fine leg and another to backward square leg, to keep the scoreboard moving. David Warner rotated strike with a single, while a few singles and a dot completed the over. Karachi Kings added 11 runs, continuing their steady progress.