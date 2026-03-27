Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Live Score PSL 2026: KRK 181/7 After 20 Overs | Moeen Ali Powers Kings To Fighting Total

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings- Check Out the Live Updates from the QGT vs KRK PSL 2026 match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.
Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Live Score and Updates, PSL 2026: Karachi Kings posted 181/7 in 20 overs against Quetta Gladiators, building on a strong start and finishing well. David Warner led the early charge with aggressive strokeplay, while Saad Baig and Salman Agha provided support. Quetta hit back in the middle overs, with Ahmed Daniyal and Abrar Ahmed picking up key wickets. A late surge from Moeen Ali, along with quick runs from Hasan Ali, helped Karachi finish strongly and set a challenging target. Stay tuned for QGT vs KRK live score, QGT vs KRK live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster QGT vs KRK encounter here on NewsX.
Quetta Gladiators enter PSL 2026 with a point to prove after finishing as runners-up in the 2025 edition. Having come agonisingly close to lifting the trophy, the Gladiators will be eager to go one step further this season. Their squad blends experience with firepower, particularly in the batting department, where aggressive top-order players can take the game away quickly.
The key for Quetta will be consistency in both departments. While their batting unit is capable of posting or chasing big totals, their bowling attack must step up in crucial moments, especially at a venue like Gaddafi Stadium where bowlers often face a tough challenge. If they can strike early and control the middle overs, Quetta could start their campaign on a strong note.
Karachi Kings, on the other hand, will be aiming for a fresh start this season. Known for their unpredictable performances in past editions, Karachi will look to bring stability and momentum right from the opening game. Their squad features a mix of seasoned internationals and exciting young players, giving them a balanced look on paper.
Batting depth could be their biggest strength, allowing them to recover even after early setbacks. However, their bowling unit will need to be disciplined, particularly in death overs, where matches are often decided. A strong start against a team like Quetta could boost their confidence significantly for the remainder of the tournament.
Historically, matches between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings have been closely contested, with both teams enjoying phases of dominance over the years. The rivalry has produced several thrilling encounters, often going down to the final overs. While Quetta have generally held a slight edge in terms of consistency, Karachi have pulled off memorable wins when least expected.
At Gaddafi Stadium, conditions could play a crucial role in shaping the outcome. The venue is widely regarded as one of the most batter-friendly surfaces in Pakistan, but statistics suggest that teams batting first have had more success. Out of 38 T20 matches played here, teams setting a target have won 24 times, indicating that the pitch may slow down as the game progresses.
Usman Tariq went for 13 runs as Moeen Ali accelerated with a six and a boundary, taking the attack to Quetta Gladiators. Despite some tight deliveries, Karachi managed to keep the momentum going in the death overs. Alzarri Joseph picked up a key wicket but conceded 12 runs. Moeen Ali struck a crucial six, while Shahid Aziz was dismissed, caught in the deep by Rilee Rossouw. A mixed over with both runs and a wicket. Ahmed Daniyal conceded 13 runs in the final over as Karachi finished strongly. Moeen Ali closed in on a half-century with a boundary, while Hasan...
Abrar Ahmed went for 12 runs as Khushdil Shah provided a late push with two boundaries, including a powerful straight drive. Moeen Ali rotated strike, keeping the scoreboard ticking. A productive over for Karachi as they tried to accelerate. Ahmed Daniyal delivered another key breakthrough for Quetta Gladiators, dismissing Khushdil Shah in the deep. He kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs in the over. Moeen Ali and Shahid Aziz added a few singles, but Karachi Kings continued to lose wickets at crucial stages.
Moeen Ali counterattacked brilliantly against Tom Curran, scoring the bulk of the runs in a 14-run over. He struck two boundaries and a six, taking advantage of a loose full toss and a slower delivery to shift momentum back towards Karachi Kings. A strong over for Karachi as they looked to accelerate in the death overs.
Alzarri Joseph delivered an excellent over, conceding just a single to keep things tight for Quetta Gladiators. Moeen Ali struggled to get going, while Azam Khan managed just one run. A highly disciplined over that built pressure. Usman Tariq struck a crucial blow, bowling Azam Khan for 14. Despite a wide early in the over, he kept things under control, conceding only 3 runs. Moeen Ali and Khushdil Shah added a couple of singles, but Karachi Kings continued to lose momentum.
Usman Tariq bowled a tight over, giving away just 3 runs to keep Quetta Gladiators in control. Azam Khan and Moeen Ali managed only a couple of singles, struggling to find boundaries. There was also a brief mix-up between the batters, but no damage was done. A disciplined over that further slowed Karachi Kings’ scoring rate.