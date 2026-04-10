Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindiz Highlights PSL 2026 Today Match Live Updates: Quetta Defeats Rawalpindiz By 61 Runs!

LIVE | Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindiz Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Live Updates: Saud Shakeel’s Men Take on Last-Placed Pindiz in Karachi

Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026 Live Score Image Credit: X

Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026 Live Score: The losing streak for Rawalpindiz continued as they were defeated by the Quetta Gladiators by 61 runs. The Gladiators bowled the Pindiz out for a score of only 121 runs. Jahandad Khan, Usman Tariq, and Saud Shakeel picked up a couple of wickets each for the Quetta-based team.

Earlier, the Gladiators finished with 182 runs in the first innings. The Gladiators were helped with strong knocks from Rilee Rossouw (53) and Hasan Nawaz (39). While Rossouw scored a 39-ball fifty, Nawaz provided the finishing touches to the innings. With the ball in hand, it was Ben Sears who picked up three wickets. Meanwhile, Mohammad Amir picked up two wickets.

Two of the bottom-half-placed teams will take on each other in this crucial clash from the Pakistan Super League. Quetta Gladiators, led by Saud Shakeel, have won a single clash in their first four games of the season. Meanwhile, their opponent for the night, Rawalpindiz, has lost each of their first four games of the season.

For the Gladiators, Hasan Nawaz leads the run-scoring charts. The 23-year-old has scored 158 runs so far in the season. With the ball in hand, Abrar Ahmed has taken the most wickets for the Quetta-based team. Sam Billings has scored the most runs for the Rawalpindiz. The English batter has 139 runs in four innings, going at an impressive strike rate of 161.62. Mohammad Amir, despite a poor start to the season, has picked the most wickets for the Pindiz. He has four wickets in as many games with an economy of slightly more than nine runs per over.

Quetta Gladiators Preview

The Quetta Gladiators have only won one of their four PSL 2026 games going into this match. The Gladiators lost their first game against Karachi Kings after falling short by 14 runs. The Saud Shakeel-led team won their single match of the current PSL season against Hyderabad Kingsmen. They won by 40 runs over the Hyderabad-based team. But in their last two meetings, Saud Shakeel’s team lost to Multan Sultans and Islamabad United.

Rawalpindiz Preview

All four of Rawalpindiz’s games have been losses. Despite a promising start in the second innings, they were defeated by Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets in their debut match. The Pindiz were defeated by the Karachi Kings by five wickets in their second match. They are coming off two seven-wicket losses against Multan Sultans and Islamabad United.

Quetta Gladiators Squad

Saud Shakeel (C), Khawaja Nafay (wk), Shamyl Hussain, Hasan Nawaz, Rilee Rossouw, Bevon Jacobs, Tom Curran, Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Ben McDermott, Brett Hampton, Sam Harper, Bismillah Khan, Ahsan Ali, Jahanzaib Sultan, Wasim Akram, Jahandad Khan, Khan Zaib, Saqib Khan

Rawalpindiz Squad

Mohammad Rizwan (C and wk), Yasir Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Fazal, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Dian Forrester, Rishad Hossain, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khawaja, Amad Butt, Cole McConchie, Naseem Shah, Jalat Khan, Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan, Fawad Ali, Razaullah