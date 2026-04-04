Pindiz vs Islamabad United Highlights PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: IU Beat RAP By 7 Wickets

Rawalpindi remain one of only two sides yet to open their account this season. Having played two matches so far, they have suffered defeats in both, with each loss coming after setting a target. Their struggles while batting first have been evident, and they will be eager to turn things around and finally register their first win tonight.

However, the challenge ahead is a tough one as they face Islamabad United, one of the most successful franchises in Pakistan Super League history. Islamabad’s campaign has had a mixed start—they lost their opening fixture, had their second game abandoned due to rain, but bounced back in style with an impressive victory over Quetta Gladiators in their last outing.

With momentum now on their side, Islamabad United will be aiming to build consistency and climb up the standings. A win in this match could propel them to second place on the table, adding extra motivation to deliver another strong performance.