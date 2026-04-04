Pindiz vs Islamabad United Highlights PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: IU Beat RAP By 7 Wickets

RAP vs IU Highlights PSL 2026: Catch RAP vs IU Highlights, RAP vs IU cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of RAP vs IU on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.
Pindiz vs Islamabad United AS IT HAPPENED, PSL 2026: Islamabad United registered a dominant seven-wicket win over Rawalpindi in an exciting Pakistan Super League 2026 clash. Batting first, Rawalpindi managed 156/7 in their 20 overs, with Kamran Ghulam leading the scoring with a steady 50 off 39 deliveries. In response, Islamabad United made light work of the chase, reaching the target in just 14.2 overs. Sameer Minhas starred with an impressive 70 off 36 balls, guiding his side comfortably to victory with plenty of overs to spare. Stay tuned for RAP vs IU live score, RAP vs IU live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster RAP vs IU encounter here on NewsX.
Islamabad United sealed a comfortable win with a dominant finish to the chase. From 13.1 onwards, Haider Ali and Mark Chapman kept the scoreboard ticking with boundaries and smart strike rotation. Chapman continued his quickfire cameo, while Haider took charge, smashing a six in the 14th over to bring the target within touching distance. A boundary from Haider in the next over all but confirmed the result as Islamabad cruised to 157/3 in 14.2 overs, completing a clinical chase.
Islamabad United continued their dominant run chase with an aggressive display through the middle overs. From 7.1 onwards, Sameer Minhas stayed in top gear, smashing boundaries and sixes to keep the momentum going, while Mohammad Faiq provided steady support. The pair powered the score to 80/1 after 8 overs and then 92/1 after 9 overs, keeping the required rate well under control.Minhas brought up a brilliant 70 before being dismissed in the 10th over, giving Rawalpindiz a brief opening. However, Islamabad didn’t slow down, with Haider Ali and Faiq continuing the scoring to take the total to 108/2 after 11 overs. The momentum...
Islamabad United got off to a flying start in the chase, thanks to an explosive knock from Sameer Minhas. From 2.1 onwards, Minhas took charge, smashing a six off Mohammad Amir and continuing his aggressive intent with multiple boundaries in the following overs. Alongside Devon Conway, he powered the side to 41/0 after 4 overs, before accelerating further to 58/0 after 5 overs. Conway was eventually dismissed by Amir in the sixth over, but Minhas carried on and brought up a brilliant half-century. Mohammad Faiq then joined him as the scoring rate remained healthy. Despite a quieter seventh over, Islamabad stayed firmly in...
Rawalpindiz finished their innings with a strong late flourish, powered by a brilliant cameo from Dian Forrester.From 15.1 onwards, Forrester and Abdullah Fazal injected momentum with quick boundaries, taking the score past 110. Fazal struck a six but was dismissed soon after, while wickets continued to fall at the other end.Despite the setbacks, Forrester kept up the attacking intent, finding boundaries regularly and keeping the scoreboard moving. He accelerated brilliantly in the death overs, especially in the final over, where he smashed two sixes and two fours off Salman Irshad.Although Faheem Ashraf bowled a tight 19th over and picked up...