RCB vs CSK Highlights IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs

RCB vs CSK Live Score IPL 2026: Catch RCB vs CSK Live Score, CSK vs RCB Live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Chinnaswamy here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of RCB vs CSK on OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.
RCB vs CSK AS IT HAPPENED, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Match Scorecard: Royal Challengers Bengaluru produced a dominant all-round display to beat Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, securing their second straight win in IPL 2026. Batting first, RCB piled up a massive 250/3, powered by explosive knocks from Tim David (70 off 25), Devdutt Padikkal (50 off 29), and skipper Rajat Patidar (48* off 19). Key partnerships with Phil Salt helped set the platform on a slightly slow surface. In reply, CSK were bowled out for 207 despite a quick fifty from Sarfaraz Khan, falling well short of the target. Stay tuned for RCB vs CSK live score, RCB vs CSK live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster RCB vs CSK encounter here on NewsX.
From 10.1 to 19.4, the chase unraveled despite brief resistance, as the side was eventually bowled out for 207, handing Royal Challengers Bengaluru a 43-run victory. Spin applied the squeeze early, with Suyash Sharma keeping things tight around 117/6 (11 overs). Jamie Overton and Prashant Veer counterattacked briefly, lifting the score to 157/6 (14 overs) with some big hits. However, wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed key batters, while Suyash Sharma and others chipped in to derail momentum. The lower order added a few late runs, pushing the total past 200, but the required rate was always out of...
Chennai Super Kings slipped further despite a brief recovery, reaching 105/5 after 9 overs.
The 7th over proved costly as Krunal Pandya struck twice, removing the dangerous Sarfaraz Khan for 50 and Kartik Sharma, leaving CSK at 84/5.
However, Shivam Dube and Prashant Veer counterattacked in the next two overs. They added quick runs with boundaries, taking the score to 94/5 after 8 overs and then past 100.
Dube looked aggressive, while Prashant Veer provided good support as CSK reached 105/5 after 9 overs, keeping their hopes alive despite the early damage.
Chennai Super Kings had a dramatic start in the chase, reaching 77/3 after 6 overs. They lost an early wicket in the first over as Jacob Duffy dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad, making it 10/1. The wickets kept falling, with CSK slipping to 30/3 inside three overs, including the dismissal of Sanju Samson. Amid the early collapse, Sarfaraz Khan counterattacked brilliantly, taking on the bowlers with aggressive strokeplay. He dominated the scoring, smashing boundaries and sixes, including a big 23-run over. Sarfaraz brought up a rapid half-century off just 24 balls in the sixth over, keeping CSK in the hunt despite the early setbacks. With...
Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished with a massive 250/3 in 20 overs, thanks to a late onslaught. The momentum shifted in the 15th over when Jamie Overton dismissed Devdutt Padikkal for a well-made 50, making it 153/3. However, Rajat Patidar kept the charge going, smashing boundaries and sixes to take RCB past 170 in 16 overs. Tim David then took over in stunning fashion, unleashing a flurry of sixes as RCB raced to 193/3 after 17 overs. The carnage continued in the 18th and 19th overs, with David bringing up a blistering fifty and powering the total beyond 230. RCB added 30 runs...