LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
Live

RCB vs CSK Highlights IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs

🕒 Updated: April 5, 2026 23:53:07 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

RCB vs CSK Live Score IPL 2026: Catch RCB vs CSK Live Score, CSK vs RCB Live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Chinnaswamy here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of RCB vs CSK on OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

RCB vs CSK Live Score IPL 2026. Photo: Indian Premier League Media
RCB vs CSK Live Score IPL 2026. Photo: Indian Premier League Media

RCB vs CSK AS IT HAPPENED, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Match Scorecard: Royal Challengers Bengaluru produced a dominant all-round display to beat Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, securing their second straight win in IPL 2026. Batting first, RCB piled up a massive 250/3, powered by explosive knocks from Tim David (70 off 25), Devdutt Padikkal (50 off 29), and skipper Rajat Patidar (48* off 19). Key partnerships with Phil Salt helped set the platform on a slightly slow surface. In reply, CSK were bowled out for 207 despite a quick fifty from Sarfaraz Khan, falling well short of the target. Stay tuned for RCB vs CSK live score, RCB vs CSK live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster RCB vs CSK encounter here on NewsX. 

RCB Preview

RCB head into this high-voltage encounter with confidence after securing a convincing win in their season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Playing their second consecutive home game, the Bengaluru-based franchise will look to capitalize on familiar conditions and build early momentum in the tournament. With their batting unit firing and the crowd firmly behind them, RCB will aim to continue their winning run and strengthen their position in the points table.

CSK Preview

In contrast, CSK find themselves under pressure early in the season. The five-time champions have endured a disappointing start, suffering back-to-back defeats against Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. What will concern the team management more is the manner of those losses—both games slipped away while defending totals. This exposes potential vulnerabilities in their bowling attack, which will need urgent attention heading into this clash. The experienced CSK lineup, however, has the pedigree to bounce back, and a high-stakes fixture like this could bring the best out of them.

RCB vs CSK Pitch Report

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is renowned for its batting-friendly conditions, often producing high-scoring thrillers. Short boundaries and a quick outfield make it a paradise for batters, while bowlers—especially pacers—have little margin for error. However, spinners have occasionally played a crucial role at the venue by exploiting variations and slowing down the pace of the game, particularly in the middle overs.

Historically, matches at this ground have favored chasing teams, and the trend could once again play a decisive role. In the most recent game played here, the side batting second emerged victorious, highlighting the importance of winning the toss and making the right call.

With RCB riding high on confidence and CSK desperate to open their account, the clash promises to be an intense battle between two of the league’s most popular franchises. The contest could come down to how well CSK’s bowlers handle RCB’s explosive batting lineup and whether their own batters can step up under pressure.

As fans gear up for this marquee encounter, all eyes will be on whether RCB continue their dominance at home or if CSK can script a comeback and reignite their campaign. Either way, a thrilling contest awaits in Bengaluru.

Live Updates

  • 23:22 (IST) 05 Apr 2026

    RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score and Updates: RCB WIN!

    From 10.1 to 19.4, the chase unraveled despite brief resistance, as the side was eventually bowled out for 207, handing Royal Challengers Bengaluru a 43-run victory. Spin applied the squeeze early, with Suyash Sharma keeping things tight around 117/6 (11 overs). Jamie Overton and Prashant Veer counterattacked briefly, lifting the score to 157/6 (14 overs) with some big hits. However, wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed key batters, while Suyash Sharma and others chipped in to derail momentum. The lower order added a few late runs, pushing the total past 200, but the required rate was always out of...

    Read Full Story
  • 22:33 (IST) 05 Apr 2026

    RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score and Updates: CSK 109/6 After 10 Overs

    Just 4 runs and a big blow as the batting side slips to 109/6. Abhinandan Singh strikes by removing Shivam Dube (18), brilliantly caught by Jitesh Sharma behind the stumps. A tight over under pressure.

  • 22:20 (IST) 05 Apr 2026

    RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Updates and Score: CSK 105/5 After 9 Overs

    Chennai Super Kings slipped further despite a brief recovery, reaching 105/5 after 9 overs.

    The 7th over proved costly as Krunal Pandya struck twice, removing the dangerous Sarfaraz Khan for 50 and Kartik Sharma, leaving CSK at 84/5.

    However, Shivam Dube and Prashant Veer counterattacked in the next two overs. They added quick runs with boundaries, taking the score to 94/5 after 8 overs and then past 100.

    Dube looked aggressive, while Prashant Veer provided good support as CSK reached 105/5 after 9 overs, keeping their hopes alive despite the early damage.

  • 22:04 (IST) 05 Apr 2026

    RCB vs CSK Live Score and Updates: CSK 77/3 After 6 Overs

    Chennai Super Kings had a dramatic start in the chase, reaching 77/3 after 6 overs. They lost an early wicket in the first over as Jacob Duffy dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad, making it 10/1. The wickets kept falling, with CSK slipping to 30/3 inside three overs, including the dismissal of Sanju Samson. Amid the early collapse, Sarfaraz Khan counterattacked brilliantly, taking on the bowlers with aggressive strokeplay. He dominated the scoring, smashing boundaries and sixes, including a big 23-run over. Sarfaraz brought up a rapid half-century off just 24 balls in the sixth over, keeping CSK in the hunt despite the early setbacks. With...

    Read Full Story
  • 21:20 (IST) 05 Apr 2026

    RCB vs CSK IPL Live Score and Updates: RCB 250/3 After 20 Overs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished with a massive 250/3 in 20 overs, thanks to a late onslaught. The momentum shifted in the 15th over when Jamie Overton dismissed Devdutt Padikkal for a well-made 50, making it 153/3. However, Rajat Patidar kept the charge going, smashing boundaries and sixes to take RCB past 170 in 16 overs. Tim David then took over in stunning fashion, unleashing a flurry of sixes as RCB raced to 193/3 after 17 overs. The carnage continued in the 18th and 19th overs, with David bringing up a blistering fifty and powering the total beyond 230. RCB added 30 runs...

    Read Full Story
Load More
RCB vs CSK Highlights IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RCB vs CSK Highlights IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RCB vs CSK Highlights IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs
RCB vs CSK Highlights IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs
RCB vs CSK Highlights IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs
RCB vs CSK Highlights IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs

QUICK LINKS