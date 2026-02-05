LIVE | RCB vs DC Live Score Today WPL 2026 Final Match Updates: Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll Power Royal Challengers Bangalore to 2nd WPL Title, Beat Delhi Capitals By 6 Wickets

RCB vs DC Live Score Today WPL 2026 Final: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League final here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of RCB vs DC WPL 2026 final on OTT app Jio Hotstar.
RCB vs DC Live Score Today WPL 2026 Final Match: RCB captain Smriti Mandhana (87) and Georgial Voll (79) lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their second Women’s Premier League title as they beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets in a thrilling WPL 2026 final on Thursday. Before this, DC captain Jemimah Rodrigues led from the front with a gutsy half-century, experienced batter Laura Wolvaardt (44) and Chinelle Henry’s blistering cameo (35 not out) powered Delhi Capitals to a mammoth total of 203/4 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Earlier in the day. captain Smriti Mandhana calls it right at the toss as Royal Challengers Bengaluru opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals
Under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will have the chance to match Mumbai Indians’ record in the Women’s Premier League when they face Delhi Capitals (DC) in a winner-takes-all WPL final on Thursday. Meanwhile, DC will be desperate to end their long-standing final jinx as the tournament’s two most entertaining teams lock horns in the summit clash.
RCB vs DC Squads
Delhi Capitals Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (Captain), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Alana King, Taniya Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha, Prathyoosha Kumar, Gautami Naik, Prema Rawat.
𝘾.𝙃.𝘼.𝙈.𝙋.𝙄.𝙊.𝙉.𝙎 🏆🏆
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have Claimed the Crown once again in spectacular fashion to clinch the #TATAWPL 2026 title ❤️#ClaimTheCrown | #RCBvDC | #Final | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/JDKUm3BDqk
— Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 5, 2026
RCB Are WPL Champions Again! FOUR! Radha Yadav goes on the back foot and cuts a flat, off-length delivery over extra-cover—but wait! Lizelle Lee accidentally flicks a bail, causing a moment of confusion. The umpires confer, but it’s confirmed— RCB-W are WPL champions for the second time. The RCB-W players rush onto the field, celebrating wildly, oblivious to the bail incident. Eventually, the umpires determine it was Lee’s mistake—but nothing can take away the historic win! Royal Challengers Bangalore 204/4 in 19.5 overs beat Delhi Capitals (203/4) by 6 wickets
OUT! Chinelle Henry Sparks a game-changing moment Smriti Mandhana (87) won’t be there to take her team over the line—bowled! Chinelle Henry’s electrifying reaction says it all. A short-of-length cross-seamer on leg stump, with just one fielder inside the ring, tempted Smriti to shuffle across—but she misses the pull, and the leg-stump is uprooted. Jemi erupts in celebration, arms wide, mouth open, as Delhi finally smells a breakthrough. What a thrilling twist in this game! RCB 194/4 in 19 overs vs DC (203/4) in Vadodara
Minnu Mani to Georgia Voll (79) – OUT! Shafali Verma holds her nerve at long-on, taking a sharp catch before angrily flinging the ball into the turf in frustration. Georgia Voll charged down the track to loft a full, tossed-up delivery but mistimed it, giving Shafali the simple catch. Voll’s impressive innings comes to an end, earning her a standing ovation from teammates. Is there still a twist left in this match?
Smriti Mandhana has become the fifth player in WPL history to surpass 1,000 runs, joining the ranks of Nat Sciver-Brunt (1,348), Meg Lanning (1,200), Harmanpreet Kaur (1,193), and Shafali Verma (1,124). On the sidelines, Lizelle Lee chats with Nandni Sharma, who remains disappointed over the last-ball fielding lapse. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal wears a glum, resigned expression as the two DC batters continue their masterclass. With the way they are batting, a win seems inevitable—and they might even finish with an over or two to spare.