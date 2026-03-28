LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity
LIVE TV
Live

RCB vs SRH Live Score IPL 2026: SRH 33/3 After 5 Overs | Jacob Duffy Puts Hyderabad In Spot Of Bother, Bengaluru On Top

🕒 Updated: March 28, 2026 20:04:22 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

RCB vs SRH- Check Out the Live updates from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.

RCB vs SRH Live Score IPL 2026 Photo. IPL- X
RCB vs SRH Live Score IPL 2026 Photo. IPL- X

RCB vs SRH Live Score and Updates IPL 2026: Jacob Duffy’s triple-strike have put RCB on top, removing key players in Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Nitish Reddy in the five overs. Responsibility has now fallen to Ishan Kishan to take the innings forward. Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and chose to field first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener. Captain Rajat Patidar said the decision was based on conditions and emphasized that the team is focused on starting strong and pushing to become champions again this year. He also confirmed two new faces in the XI, with Jacob Duffy and Abhinandan Singh making their debuts. SRH skipper Ishan Kishan admitted they would have preferred to bowl first as well but remained confident in their approach. He highlighted that while the absence of Pat Cummins is a significant miss, the team is ready to step up. Kishan also pointed out Salil Arora as a promising player to watch in the match. Stay tuned for RCB vs SRH live score, RCB vs SRH live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster RCB vs SRH encounter here on NewsX.

RCB Preview

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the season with confidence after finally ending their long wait for the title in 2025. Their triumph over Punjab Kings in the final has set the tone for what they hope will be a dominant era.

Much of their success will once again hinge on stalwarts like Virat Kohli, whose consistency at the top remains crucial. The middle order, featuring Rajat Patidar and Tim David, brings both stability and firepower. Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya adds valuable balance with his all-round capabilities.

On the bowling front, experienced campaigner Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the attack. RCB will aim to start strong at home and build momentum early as they target back-to-back titles.

SRH Preview

Sunrisers Hyderabad come into the season looking to bounce back after a disappointing previous campaign. Under the leadership of Ishan Kishan, the team will be eager to make a statement in the opening game.

However, SRH face a setback with the absence of their key pacer Pat Cummins, which slightly weakens their bowling attack. This puts added pressure on the rest of the unit to step up, especially in challenging conditions.

Despite this, SRH possess enough batting depth to trouble any opposition. A strong start will be crucial for them as they look to rebuild confidence and push for a better season.

Pitch Report

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is well-known for producing high-scoring encounters, and this match is unlikely to be any different. With short boundaries and a flat surface, batters usually enjoy playing here as the ball comes nicely onto the bat.

After nearly a year without hosting IPL matches, the venue returns with expectations of another run-fest. Big hitters will relish the conditions, and totals in excess of 180 are often considered par at this ground.

For bowlers, maintaining discipline will be critical. Even slight errors in line or length can be punished severely, making containment a tough task. Variations and smart execution will be key for survival on this batting-friendly pitch.

As the new season begins, all eyes will be on Bengaluru for what promises to be a thrilling contest between two competitive sides.

Live Updates

  • 20:01 (IST) 28 Mar 2026

    RCB vs SRH IPL Live Score and Updates: SRH 33/3 After 5 Overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad slipped further to 33/3 after 5 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, managing just 4 runs in the over. Debutant Jacob Duffy continued his dream spell, picking up his third wicket by dismissing Nitish Kumar Reddy with a sharp short ball that resulted in a top-edge catch. Heinrich Klaasen got off the mark with a couple of runs, while Ishan Kishan rotated the strike, but RCB maintained tight control

  • 19:55 (IST) 28 Mar 2026

    RCB vs SRH IPL Live Updates: SRH 29/2 After 4 Overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad moved to 29/2 after 4 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, adding 6 runs in a steady over. Bhuvneshwar Kumar kept things tight with disciplined bowling, allowing only a boundary early in the over. Ishan Kishan struck a well-timed four through cover-point but had limited support as Nitish Kumar Reddy struggled to get going. With dot balls building pressure, RCB maintained control, keeping SRH in check. 

  • 19:52 (IST) 28 Mar 2026

    RCB vs SRH IPL Live Score and Updates: Travishek GONE!

    Head departs! Two explosive openers sent back to the pavilion! 

  • 19:50 (IST) 28 Mar 2026

    SRH vs RCB Live Score and Updates: SRH 23/2 After 3 Overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a setback in the third over, slipping to 23/2 after 3 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Debutant Jacob Duffy turned the game early with a brilliant over, striking twice. He first dismissed Abhishek Sharma for 7 with a short ball that resulted in a top edge, before later removing Travis Head for 11, caught in the deep after attempting an aggressive shot. In between, Head managed a boundary, but Duffy’s tight lines and pace proved too effective.

  • 19:46 (IST) 28 Mar 2026

    RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Live Updates and Score: Sharma Perishes!

    Abhishek Sharma departs early on! 

Load More
RCB vs SRH Live Score IPL 2026: SRH 33/3 After 5 Overs | Jacob Duffy Puts Hyderabad In Spot Of Bother, Bengaluru On Top

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RCB vs SRH Live Score IPL 2026: SRH 33/3 After 5 Overs | Jacob Duffy Puts Hyderabad In Spot Of Bother, Bengaluru On Top

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RCB vs SRH Live Score IPL 2026: SRH 33/3 After 5 Overs | Jacob Duffy Puts Hyderabad In Spot Of Bother, Bengaluru On Top
RCB vs SRH Live Score IPL 2026: SRH 33/3 After 5 Overs | Jacob Duffy Puts Hyderabad In Spot Of Bother, Bengaluru On Top
RCB vs SRH Live Score IPL 2026: SRH 33/3 After 5 Overs | Jacob Duffy Puts Hyderabad In Spot Of Bother, Bengaluru On Top
RCB vs SRH Live Score IPL 2026: SRH 33/3 After 5 Overs | Jacob Duffy Puts Hyderabad In Spot Of Bother, Bengaluru On Top

QUICK LINKS