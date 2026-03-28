RCB vs SRH Live Score IPL 2026: SRH 201/9 After 20 Overs | Ishan Kishan, Aniket Verma Power Hyderabad To Big Total

RCB vs SRH- Check Out the Live updates from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.
RCB vs SRH Live Score and Updates IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 201/9 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2026 opener. After slipping to 33/3 early, Ishan Kishan (80 off 38) and Heinrich Klaasen (31) rebuilt the innings with a crucial partnership. Late hitting from Aniket Verma (43) helped SRH cross the 200 mark. For RCB, Jacob Duffy starred with 3 wickets, but SRH finished strongly to set a challenging total. Stay tuned for RCB vs SRH live score, RCB vs SRH live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster RCB vs SRH encounter here on NewsX.
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the season with confidence after finally ending their long wait for the title in 2025. Their triumph over Punjab Kings in the final has set the tone for what they hope will be a dominant era.
Much of their success will once again hinge on stalwarts like Virat Kohli, whose consistency at the top remains crucial. The middle order, featuring Rajat Patidar and Tim David, brings both stability and firepower. Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya adds valuable balance with his all-round capabilities.
On the bowling front, experienced campaigner Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the attack. RCB will aim to start strong at home and build momentum early as they target back-to-back titles.
Sunrisers Hyderabad come into the season looking to bounce back after a disappointing previous campaign. Under the leadership of Ishan Kishan, the team will be eager to make a statement in the opening game.
However, SRH face a setback with the absence of their key pacer Pat Cummins, which slightly weakens their bowling attack. This puts added pressure on the rest of the unit to step up, especially in challenging conditions.
Despite this, SRH possess enough batting depth to trouble any opposition. A strong start will be crucial for them as they look to rebuild confidence and push for a better season.
The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is well-known for producing high-scoring encounters, and this match is unlikely to be any different. With short boundaries and a flat surface, batters usually enjoy playing here as the ball comes nicely onto the bat.
After nearly a year without hosting IPL matches, the venue returns with expectations of another run-fest. Big hitters will relish the conditions, and totals in excess of 180 are often considered par at this ground.
For bowlers, maintaining discipline will be critical. Even slight errors in line or length can be punished severely, making containment a tough task. Variations and smart execution will be key for survival on this batting-friendly pitch.
As the new season begins, all eyes will be on Bengaluru for what promises to be a thrilling contest between two competitive sides.
Phil Salt pulls the rabbit out of the hat!
PHIL SALT – CATCH OF THE TOURNAMENT AT CHINNASWAMY 🥶
– Phil Salt has produced one of the greatest catches on day 1 in IPL 2026.
– Catch of Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain Ishan kishan.
– Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fielder, The Superman.
— MANU. (@IMManu_18) March 28, 2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad finished strongly to post 201/9 in 20 overs. After losing Ishan Kishan in the 16th over for a brilliant 80, SRH kept pushing the scoring rate. Aniket Verma played a crucial late cameo, smashing boundaries and sixes to keep the momentum alive despite wickets falling at regular intervals. In the 17th and 18th overs, SRH crossed the 170 mark, with Aniket taking on the bowlers, especially Romario Shepherd, who conceded runs but also picked up wickets. The 19th over proved expensive, yielding 17 runs as Aniket continued his aggressive approach before eventually falling for a quickfire 43. In the final over, Bhuvneshwar...
Sunrisers Hyderabad advanced to 155/6 after 16 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, adding 13 runs in a dramatic over. Ishan Kishan continued his brilliant knock, smashing a six to move to 80, while Aniket Verma also chipped in with a powerful maximum. However, the over ended with a turning point as Phil Salt pulled off a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Kishan for a brilliant 80, giving Abhinandan Singh a crucial wicket.
Sunrisers Hyderabad moved to 142/5 after 15 overs, adding 7 runs in the over. Suyash Sharma struck a key blow by dismissing Salil Arora, who failed to capitalize on a loose delivery and was caught in the deep. New batter Aniket Verma showed some intent with a well-placed boundary, while Ishan Kishan continued to anchor the innings.
Sunrisers Hyderabad reached 135/4 after 14 overs, adding 9 runs in the over. Romario Shepherd provided a crucial breakthrough, dismissing Heinrich Klaasen for 31 with a catch at the boundary, putting an end to a strong partnership. New batter Salil Arora made an immediate impact, smashing a six despite not being fully in control, while Ishan Kishan continued to rotate the strike.