RCB vs SRH Live Score IPL 2026: Defending Champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru Eye Bright Start Against Hyderabad

RCB vs SRH- Check Out the Live updates from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.
RCB vs SRH Live Score and Updates IPL 2026: The stage is set for an exciting start to the new season as Indian Premier League 2026 gets underway with a blockbuster clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. With both teams carrying different expectations into the opener, fans can anticipate a high-octane contest. Stay tuned for RCB vs SRH live score, RCB vs SRH live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster RCB vs SRH encounter here on NewsX.
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the season with confidence after finally ending their long wait for the title in 2025. Their triumph over Punjab Kings in the final has set the tone for what they hope will be a dominant era.
Much of their success will once again hinge on stalwarts like Virat Kohli, whose consistency at the top remains crucial. The middle order, featuring Rajat Patidar and Tim David, brings both stability and firepower. Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya adds valuable balance with his all-round capabilities.
On the bowling front, experienced campaigner Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the attack. RCB will aim to start strong at home and build momentum early as they target back-to-back titles.
Sunrisers Hyderabad come into the season looking to bounce back after a disappointing previous campaign. Under the leadership of Ishan Kishan, the team will be eager to make a statement in the opening game.
However, SRH face a setback with the absence of their key pacer Pat Cummins, which slightly weakens their bowling attack. This puts added pressure on the rest of the unit to step up, especially in challenging conditions.
Despite this, SRH possess enough batting depth to trouble any opposition. A strong start will be crucial for them as they look to rebuild confidence and push for a better season.
The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is well-known for producing high-scoring encounters, and this match is unlikely to be any different. With short boundaries and a flat surface, batters usually enjoy playing here as the ball comes nicely onto the bat.
After nearly a year without hosting IPL matches, the venue returns with expectations of another run-fest. Big hitters will relish the conditions, and totals in excess of 180 are often considered par at this ground.
For bowlers, maintaining discipline will be critical. Even slight errors in line or length can be punished severely, making containment a tough task. Variations and smart execution will be key for survival on this batting-friendly pitch.
As the new season begins, all eyes will be on Bengaluru for what promises to be a thrilling contest between two competitive sides.
The Orange Army is ready to rock and roll!
Off to our first game of the season 💪 pic.twitter.com/F1aWFDkWkC
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 28, 2026
Beard style on point for RCB’s key men!
𝐎𝐅𝐅 𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎! 🚌❤️
First home game of the new season and our Royal Challengers are OTW to ನಮ್ಮ Chinnaswamy to #PlayBold! 🤩👊#ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2026 #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/eWscaUeNCV
— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 28, 2026
Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma returns to a familiar setup with Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he has thrived in recent seasons. Despite a mixed T20 World Cup, he remains a key figure at the top alongside Travis Head. The pair, often dubbed “Travishek,” built a strong partnership last season, continuing their impressive run from 2024 when Abhishek played a crucial role in SRH’s journey to the final. With over 1500 runs across the last four seasons for the franchise, he will be aiming for another impactful campaign.
Phil Salt: Phil Salt has enjoyed significant IPL success, winning back-to-back titles with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2025, playing key roles in both campaigns. He was among the top run-scorers for his teams in each season. Although his recent form has been modest, including a quiet T20 World Cup, team management—highlighted by Mo Bobat—continues to show strong faith in his abilities.
Epic star-power clash tonight! Virat, Kishan, Abhishek you name it!
Star power. Massive rivalry. One epic season opener 🌟
A blockbuster Southern Derby to kick #TATAIPL 2026 off! 🍿🔥#RCBvSRH | #KhelBindaas | @RCBTweets | @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/F7JRvw15od
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 28, 2026