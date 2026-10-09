Rejinagar By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins At 8 AM, West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs TMC vs Congress

Rejinagar By-Poll Counting Begins At 8 AM, BJP vs TMC Fight (Image: AI-generated)

West Bengal result live update: The counting for the Rejinagar Assembly bypoll in West Bengal will start today at 8 am on October 9. A total of 14 candidates are contesting the by-election, with 2,56,546 eligible voters deciding the outcome of the constituency.

Rejinagar Counting Time

Vote counting will start at 8 am on October 9. Election results and round-wise trends will emerge as counting progresses. Readers can follow the latest Rejinagar Election Result 2026 updates on NewsX.com and watch live election coverage on the NewsX YouTube channel.

Top Contenders

The Rejinagar bypoll is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with candidates from different political parties competing for the Assembly seat. The result will determine which candidate secures the constituency as counting progresses.

The electorate comprises 1,33,925 male voters and 1,22,616 female voters. With counting scheduled for October 9, attention will now turn to the first trends and the final winner in this West Bengal contest.