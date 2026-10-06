Rejinagar By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs TMC vs AJUP Candidates List

Rejinagar By-Poll 2026: BJP Vs TMC Vs AJUP In Key Contest (Image: ANI, representative photo)

By-poll live update: Bypolling is being held in West Bengal’s Rejinagar Assembly constituency, with the results scheduled to be announced on October 9. The constituency is witnessing a multi-cornered contest. A total of 2,56,546 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in Rejinagar. The electorate comprises 1,33,925 male voters and 1,22,616 female voters, who will decide the fate of the 14 candidates contesting the bypoll.