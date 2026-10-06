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Rejinagar By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs TMC vs AJUP Candidates List

🕒 Updated: October 6, 2026 07:12:40 IST
✍️ Written by: Khalid Qasid

Rejinagar By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs TMC vs AJUP Candidates List

Rejinagar By-Poll 2026: BJP Vs TMC Vs AJUP In Key Contest (Image: ANI, representative photo)
Rejinagar By-Poll 2026: BJP Vs TMC Vs AJUP In Key Contest (Image: ANI, representative photo)

By-poll live update: Bypolling is being held in West Bengal’s Rejinagar Assembly constituency, with the results scheduled to be announced on October 9. The constituency is witnessing a multi-cornered contest. A total of 2,56,546 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in Rejinagar. The electorate comprises 1,33,925 male voters and 1,22,616 female voters, who will decide the fate of the 14 candidates contesting the bypoll.

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  • 07:12 (IST) 06 Oct 2026

Rejinagar By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs TMC vs AJUP Candidates List

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Rejinagar By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs TMC vs AJUP Candidates List

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NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

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Rejinagar By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs TMC vs AJUP Candidates List
Rejinagar By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs TMC vs AJUP Candidates List
Rejinagar By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs TMC vs AJUP Candidates List
Rejinagar By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs TMC vs AJUP Candidates List
Rejinagar By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: West Bengal By-Poll Latest News, BJP vs TMC vs AJUP Candidates List

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