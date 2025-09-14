RESULT OUT | Kerala Lottery Result Today 14-09-2025 LIVE: Samrudhi SM-20 Sunday Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations
LIVE TV
Live

RESULT OUT | Kerala Lottery Result Today 14-09-2025 LIVE: Samrudhi SM-20 Sunday Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

🕒 Updated: September 14, 2025 12:03:49 IST
✍️ Written by: Shubhi

RESULT OUT | Kerala Lottery Result Today 14-09-2025 LIVE: Samrudhi SM-20 Sunday Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Declared At 3 PM - Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

RESULT OUT | Kerala Lottery Result Today 14-09-2025 LIVE: Samrudhi SM-20 Sunday Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Kerala Lottery Results Sunday 14-09-2025 LIVE / Kerala Lottari Falam Innu / statelottery.kerala.gov.in: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce today the outcome of the much-hyped Kerala Samrudhi SM-20 Bumper Lottery. The lottery will be conducted at 3 PM on a day at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will be awarded a whopping ₹1 Crore. Held every Saturday, the Samrudhi SM-20 lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries run by the Government of Kerala (statelottery.kerala.gov.in). Tickets are priced at ₹50 each and are identified by the prefix “SM”, followed by the draw number.

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the  Samrudhi SM-20 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Result 14-09-2025: Full List of Samrudhi SM-20 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – 

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No –  

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No –  

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Winner’s Ticket No – 

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize Winners Ticket No –  

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No – 

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No –  

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No –  

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No – 

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 14-09-2025: Prize structure of Samrudhi SM-20 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000 
5th Prize: ₹2,000 
6th Prize: ₹1,000 
7th Prize: ₹5,00 
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. News X neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

 

Live Updates

  • 12:03 (IST) 14 Sep 2025

    Kerala Lottery Result Live – September 14, 2025: What Does It Mean If Your Ticket Is Damaged?

    A lottery ticket has a number of security measures attached to it, and any damage to it can result in the disqualification of the ticket from the prize, so it is best to safeguard it.

    Prize winners up to ₹5,000 can receive their prize by simply going to any authorized Kerala lottery shop with the original ticket. For prizes greater than ₹5,000, winners are required to submit the ticket along with valid proof of identity at any bank or government lottery office.

  • 11:23 (IST) 14 Sep 2025

    Kerala Lottery Result LIVE day 14-09-2025: Prize Money Deductions

    If you win a prize, do remember that 30% of the amount you win will be deducted as tax, and another 10% as agent commission. These deductions are made from the total prize money that you win.

  • 10:37 (IST) 14 Sep 2025

    LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: Online Ticket Purchase Warning

    Stay updated with us for Kerala Lottery results on 12-09-2025. Please note that purchasing Kerala lottery tickets online is strictly prohibited, as the state government does not permit the sale or purchase of tickets through online mediums. Anyone doing so may face legal proceedings or penalties. Participants are requested to buy tickets from authorized offline vendors to avoid any legal complications.

RESULT OUT | Kerala Lottery Result Today 14-09-2025 LIVE: Samrudhi SM-20 Sunday Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RESULT OUT | Kerala Lottery Result Today 14-09-2025 LIVE: Samrudhi SM-20 Sunday Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RESULT OUT | Kerala Lottery Result Today 14-09-2025 LIVE: Samrudhi SM-20 Sunday Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
RESULT OUT | Kerala Lottery Result Today 14-09-2025 LIVE: Samrudhi SM-20 Sunday Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
RESULT OUT | Kerala Lottery Result Today 14-09-2025 LIVE: Samrudhi SM-20 Sunday Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
RESULT OUT | Kerala Lottery Result Today 14-09-2025 LIVE: Samrudhi SM-20 Sunday Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

QUICK LINKS