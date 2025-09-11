LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned
LIVE TV
Live

(RESULT OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Mahanadi 1 PM Result Today, 11-09-2025 LIVE: THURSDAY Draw To Be Announced – ₹1 Crore First Prize Winner Revealed, Check Full List

🕒 Updated: September 11, 2025 11:46:04 IST
✍️ Written by: Shubhi

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 11-09-2025 (THURSDAY) announced: The Dear Mahanadi Draw will be held at 1 PM, Dear Dancer at 6 PM, and Sandpiper. The first prize winner will receive a whopping ₹1 Crore. Wait for the full list of winners and prize divisions.

(RESULT OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Mahanadi 1 PM Result Today, 11-09-2025 LIVE: THURSDAY Draw To Be Announced – ₹1 Crore First Prize Winner Revealed, Check Full List

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Live Updates- 11-09-2025: Daily Draw Schedule & Prize Details

The Nagaland State Lottery holds three daily draws at:
1 PM – Dear Mahanadi Morning

6 PM – Dear Dancer Evening

8 PM – Dear Sandpiper Night

These are updated daily and can be seen live on websites such as NewsX.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Dear Indus Bumper Lottery today.

Dear  Mahanadi Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number-

Dear  Mahanadi Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 

Dear  Mahanadi Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 

Dear  Mahanadi Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No:

Dear  Mahanadi Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

Dear Mahanadi Cons. Prize ₹1000/-

Winner’s Ticket No: 

Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.

The Nagaland State Lottery Results for Thursday are now out. The draws include Dear Mahanadi at 1 PM, Dear Dancer at 6 PM, and Dear Sandpiper at 8 PM. Each of these lotteries offers a bumper first prize of ₹1 crore, along with several other exciting prizes for participants. Conducted by the Nagaland State Lottery Department, these draws are among the most popular in India. Check the complete winning numbers for Dear Mahanadi, Dear Dancer, and Dear Sandpiper below.

Live Updates

  • 11:13 (IST) 11 Sep 2025

    Check How to View Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Today - 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM Lottery Result, Steps To Download

    Visit the official Nagaland Lotteries website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.lotterysambad.com Or www.nagalandlotteries.com.
    Click on the “Lottery Sambad Result” Button.
    Look for Lottery Name and the Draw Date
    Click on the link that says “Today Result View.”
    Check your lottery result to see if you won or not.

(RESULT OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Mahanadi 1 PM Result Today, 11-09-2025 LIVE: THURSDAY Draw To Be Announced – ₹1 Crore First Prize Winner Revealed, Check Full List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

(RESULT OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Mahanadi 1 PM Result Today, 11-09-2025 LIVE: THURSDAY Draw To Be Announced – ₹1 Crore First Prize Winner Revealed, Check Full List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

(RESULT OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Mahanadi 1 PM Result Today, 11-09-2025 LIVE: THURSDAY Draw To Be Announced – ₹1 Crore First Prize Winner Revealed, Check Full List
(RESULT OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Mahanadi 1 PM Result Today, 11-09-2025 LIVE: THURSDAY Draw To Be Announced – ₹1 Crore First Prize Winner Revealed, Check Full List
(RESULT OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Mahanadi 1 PM Result Today, 11-09-2025 LIVE: THURSDAY Draw To Be Announced – ₹1 Crore First Prize Winner Revealed, Check Full List
(RESULT OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Mahanadi 1 PM Result Today, 11-09-2025 LIVE: THURSDAY Draw To Be Announced – ₹1 Crore First Prize Winner Revealed, Check Full List

QUICK LINKS