(RESULT OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Mahanadi 1 PM Result Today, 11-09-2025 LIVE: THURSDAY Draw To Be Announced – ₹1 Crore First Prize Winner Revealed, Check Full List

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 11-09-2025 (THURSDAY) announced: The Dear Mahanadi Draw will be held at 1 PM, Dear Dancer at 6 PM, and Sandpiper. The first prize winner will receive a whopping ₹1 Crore. Wait for the full list of winners and prize divisions.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Live Updates- 11-09-2025: Daily Draw Schedule & Prize Details

The Nagaland State Lottery holds three daily draws at:

1 PM – Dear Mahanadi Morning

6 PM – Dear Dancer Evening

8 PM – Dear Sandpiper Night

These are updated daily and can be seen live on websites such as NewsX.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.

Dear Mahanadi Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number-

Dear Mahanadi Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers-

Dear Mahanadi Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners:

Dear Mahanadi Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No:

Dear Mahanadi Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No:

Dear Mahanadi Cons. Prize ₹1000/-

Winner’s Ticket No:

Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.