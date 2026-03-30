LIVE | RR vs CSK Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Rain Can Play Spoilsport In Guwahati; Focus On Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja

RR vs CSK Live Score IPL 2026: Catch RR vs CSK Live Score, RR vs CSK Live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Guwahati here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of RR vs CSK on OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

LIVE RR vs CSK Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Updates. Photo IPL Media

RR vs CSK, Live Score and Updates IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match No. 3 of IPL 2026 at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 30. Both teams will be eager to turn the page after disappointing campaigns last season and begin their journey on a winning note. RR finished ninth in IPL 2025 and will be keen to bounce back with a stronger and more balanced squad this year. Meanwhile, CSK endured a rare poor season, ending at the bottom of the table. Stay tuned for RR vs CSK live score, RR vs CSK live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster RR vs CSK encounter here on NewsX.

RR Preview

Rajasthan Royals have made notable changes to their squad in a bid to improve their fortunes. The addition of experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja adds depth and balance to both their batting and bowling departments. However, the absence of Sam Curran due to injury is a setback, with Dasun Shanaka stepping in as his replacement.

RR will rely heavily on their core players to deliver early in the tournament. Playing in Guwahati, which serves as one of their home venues, gives them a slight advantage. The team will be aiming to capitalize on familiar conditions and strong crowd support.

A solid start is crucial for Rajasthan, especially after last season’s struggles. Their focus will be on executing plans effectively and maintaining consistency across departments. If their top order fires and the bowlers stick to disciplined lines, RR have a good chance to begin their campaign with a win.

CSK Preview

Chennai Super Kings enter IPL 2026 with a point to prove after a disappointing 2025 season. The five-time champions will be without the legendary MS Dhoni, marking a significant transition phase for the franchise. Sanju Samson is expected to take over wicketkeeping duties, adding a new dynamic to the squad.

CSK will look to rebuild and regroup with a fresh approach. Their strength has always been experience and composure under pressure, and they will aim to bring those qualities back this season. The team will be determined to leave behind last year’s performance and start strongly.

The key for CSK will be adapting quickly to match situations and making the most of their resources. A positive start against RR could set the tone for a much-improved campaign.

RR vs CSK Pitch Report – Baraspara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

The Baraspara Cricket Stadium is known to favor teams chasing, largely due to the impact of dew in the second innings. As the match progresses, the ball tends to skid onto the bat, making stroke play easier under lights.

The pitch is expected to be batting-friendly, offering good bounce and carry. Batters can play their shots freely, but bowlers will need to maintain tight lines and lengths to avoid being punished. Any loose deliveries are likely to be capitalized on.

Captains winning the toss may prefer to bowl first, considering the advantage of chasing on this surface. Overall, fans can expect a high-scoring contest with plenty of action from both batters and bowlers.