RR vs MI Guwahati Weather Updates Live: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

RR vs MI Guwahati Weather Updates Live: Rain and thunderstorms threaten to play spoilsport at the Barsapara Stadium for Match 13 of IPL 2026. Get the latest pitch conditions, hourly rain forecast, and match cut-off times here.

RR vs MI Guwahati Weather Updates Live. Photo X

RR vs MI Guwahati Rain Live Updates, Guwahati Weather Today: The rain has stopped for now but the toss is delayed due to wet outfield. The Rain has stopped in Guwahati and the players have started practising. Stay tuned for RR vs MI live weather, RR vs MI live rain updates, Guwahati Weather Live Updates, IPL 2026 Live Score, Live cricket score, IPL live score today, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster RR vs MI encounter here on NewsX.

Weather conditions in Guwahati have been unsettled in the days leading up to the match, with intermittent showers affecting the region. This has raised doubts among fans about whether the game could face similar disruptions. However, the latest forecasts suggest that while there is some risk early on, conditions are expected to improve as the evening progresses.

According to AccuWeather, there is currently an Orange Alert issued for lightning in the hours preceding the match, indicating the possibility of stormy conditions earlier in the day. Around 5:00 PM IST, which is roughly two hours before the scheduled toss, the probability of rainfall stands at approximately 28 percent. This suggests that passing showers or brief spells of rain could occur during the late afternoon.

The encouraging news, however, is that the likelihood of rain drops significantly closer to match time. By 7:00 PM IST, when the toss is scheduled, the chance of precipitation decreases sharply to just 6 percent. This low probability is expected to remain consistent throughout the rest of the evening, providing a much more favorable window for uninterrupted play.

Another positive indicator is the expected reduction in cloud cover. Forecast models suggest that the skies will gradually clear, with cloud coverage dropping from a fully overcast 100 percent around 6:00 PM IST to completely clear conditions by approximately 9:00 PM IST. This transition indicates that any early weather disturbances are likely to move away, allowing for better playing conditions under the lights.

RR vs MI Full Squad

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala