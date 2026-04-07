RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Mumbai Indians Need 151 Runs To Win In 11 Overs

RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2026: Catch RR vs MI Live Score, MI vs RR Live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Guwahati here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of MI vs RR on OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.
RR vs MI Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard: Rajasthan Royals delivered a dominant batting performance to post 150/3 in their 11 overs, led by a brilliant unbeaten 77 from Yashasvi Jaiswal. RR got off to a flying start, racing to 58/0 in just three overs with Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (39 off 14) taking the attack to MI bowlers. Despite a brief slowdown and a couple of wickets in the middle, Jaiswal anchored the innings with aggressive strokeplay. He finished strongly in the final over, ensuring RR crossed the 150 mark, setting a challenging target for Mumbai Indians. Stay tuned for RR vs MI live score, RR vs MI live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster RR vs MI encounter here on NewsX.
Mumbai Indians’ chase derailed early despite a few big hits. Nandre Burger struck a key blow in the 2nd over, dismissing Suryakumar Yadav, though MI managed 12 runs to reach 22/2.
The 3rd over saw Sandeep Sharma tighten the screws, conceding just 3 runs and removing Rohit Sharma with a sharp LBW. MI slipped to 25/3 after 3 overs, under heavy pressure in the chase.
Jasprit Bumrah kept things relatively tight in the 10th over, conceding 10 runs, though Yashasvi Jaiswal managed to clear the ropes once as RR moved to 132/3.
Shardul Thakur, however, had a tough final over, leaking 18 runs with multiple wides and boundaries. Jaiswal capped off a brilliant innings with aggressive strokeplay, finishing unbeaten on 77, as Rajasthan Royals posted a strong total of 150/3 in their 11 overs.
RR maintained the momentum in the 8th over, adding 13 runs off Hardik Pandya as Yashasvi Jaiswal brought up his fifty and Riyan Parag chipped in with a six, taking the score to 110/2.
In the 9th over, AM Ghazanfar struck again, dismissing Parag after he scored a quick 20, but RR still managed 12 runs in the over. Jaiswal continued his fine knock, guiding the team to 122/3 after 9 overs.