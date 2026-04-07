RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Mumbai Indians Need 151 Runs To Win In 11 Overs

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, had a rare positive start, securing a win in their opening fixture—something they had not managed since 2012. However, their momentum took a slight hit in the following game, where they suffered a narrow defeat to Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Another key point of interest will be the fitness of captain Hardik Pandya, who had been dealing with a bout of fever ahead of this clash.

As for the conditions in Guwahati’s ACA Barsapara Cricket Stadium, recent trends suggest that chasing sides have enjoyed greater success. Only one of the last five matches at this venue has been won by the team defending a total. This makes the toss crucial, with the winning captain likely to choose to field first to gain an advantage.

That said, the surface can still support big scores, and any total above 200 could prove challenging to chase if the bowlers execute well. The pitch is also expected to assist spinners, offering some turn along with variable bounce, which could play a significant role as the match progresses.