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RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Mumbai Indians Need 151 Runs To Win In 11 Overs

🕒 Updated: April 7, 2026 23:48:15 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2026: Catch RR vs MI Live Score, MI vs RR Live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Guwahati here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of MI vs RR on OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2026 Photo X
RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2026 Photo X

RR vs MI Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard: Rajasthan Royals delivered a dominant batting performance to post 150/3 in their 11 overs, led by a brilliant unbeaten 77 from Yashasvi Jaiswal. RR got off to a flying start, racing to 58/0 in just three overs with Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (39 off 14) taking the attack to MI bowlers. Despite a brief slowdown and a couple of wickets in the middle, Jaiswal anchored the innings with aggressive strokeplay. He finished strongly in the final over, ensuring RR crossed the 150 mark, setting a challenging target for Mumbai Indians. Stay tuned for RR vs MI live score, RR vs MI live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster RR vs MI encounter here on NewsX. 

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Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, had a rare positive start, securing a win in their opening fixture—something they had not managed since 2012. However, their momentum took a slight hit in the following game, where they suffered a narrow defeat to Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Another key point of interest will be the fitness of captain Hardik Pandya, who had been dealing with a bout of fever ahead of this clash.

As for the conditions in Guwahati’s ACA Barsapara Cricket Stadium, recent trends suggest that chasing sides have enjoyed greater success. Only one of the last five matches at this venue has been won by the team defending a total. This makes the toss crucial, with the winning captain likely to choose to field first to gain an advantage.

That said, the surface can still support big scores, and any total above 200 could prove challenging to chase if the bowlers execute well. The pitch is also expected to assist spinners, offering some turn along with variable bounce, which could play a significant role as the match progresses.

RR vs MI Full Squad 

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Trent Boult, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Live Updates

  • 23:45 (IST) 07 Apr 2026

    RR vs MI Live Updates, IPL 2026 Score: MI 25/3 After 3 Overs

    Mumbai Indians’ chase derailed early despite a few big hits. Nandre Burger struck a key blow in the 2nd over, dismissing Suryakumar Yadav, though MI managed 12 runs to reach 22/2.

    The 3rd over saw Sandeep Sharma tighten the screws, conceding just 3 runs and removing Rohit Sharma with a sharp LBW. MI slipped to 25/3 after 3 overs, under heavy pressure in the chase.

  • 23:27 (IST) 07 Apr 2026

    RR vs MI IPL 2026 Live Updates and Score: MI 10/1 After 1 Over

    Mumbai Indians had a mixed start to the chase, scoring 10 runs but losing Ryan Rickelton. He struck a six before falling to Jofra Archer on the last ball, leaving MI at 10/1 after the first over.

  • 23:14 (IST) 07 Apr 2026

    RR vs MI IPL 2026 Live Updates and Score: RR 150/3 After 11 Overs

    Jasprit Bumrah kept things relatively tight in the 10th over, conceding 10 runs, though Yashasvi Jaiswal managed to clear the ropes once as RR moved to 132/3.

    Shardul Thakur, however, had a tough final over, leaking 18 runs with multiple wides and boundaries. Jaiswal capped off a brilliant innings with aggressive strokeplay, finishing unbeaten on 77, as Rajasthan Royals posted a strong total of 150/3 in their 11 overs.

  • 22:57 (IST) 07 Apr 2026

    RR vs MI Live Score Updates: RR 122/3 After 9 Overs

    RR maintained the momentum in the 8th over, adding 13 runs off Hardik Pandya as Yashasvi Jaiswal brought up his fifty and Riyan Parag chipped in with a six, taking the score to 110/2.

    In the 9th over, AM Ghazanfar struck again, dismissing Parag after he scored a quick 20, but RR still managed 12 runs in the over. Jaiswal continued his fine knock, guiding the team to 122/3 after 9 overs.

  • 00:46 (IST) 07 Apr 2026

    RR vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: RR 97/2 After 7 Overs

    RR faced a slight slowdown after the explosive start. In the 6th over, AM Ghazanfar picked up the wicket of Dhruv Jurel while conceding 9 runs, reducing RR to 89/2.

    Jasprit Bumrah followed it up with a tight 7th over, giving away just 8 runs as RR moved to 97/2, with Jaiswal nearing his half-century and Parag settling in.

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RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Mumbai Indians Need 151 Runs To Win In 11 Overs

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RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Mumbai Indians Need 151 Runs To Win In 11 Overs

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RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Mumbai Indians Need 151 Runs To Win In 11 Overs
RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Mumbai Indians Need 151 Runs To Win In 11 Overs
RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Mumbai Indians Need 151 Runs To Win In 11 Overs
RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Mumbai Indians Need 151 Runs To Win In 11 Overs

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