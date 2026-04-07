RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Heavy Rainfall

RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2026: Catch RR vs MI Live Score, MI vs RR Live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Guwahati here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of MI vs RR on OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.
RR vs MI Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard: The toss has been delayed due to wet outfield. Rajasthan Royals have made an impressive start to their campaign, registering back-to-back victories to build strong early momentum in the tournament. Led confidently by Riyan Parag, the Jaipur franchise began with a win over Chennai Super Kings before edging past Gujarat Titans in a thrilling last-ball finish. With confidence high, they will now be aiming to extend their winning streak to three matches.
It has gone beyond 8:40 PM! We have started losing overs now!
Out of the 7 IPL matches Guwahati hosted in recent times, 3 have been affected by rain! Should the BCCI consider now?
A Rajasthan Royals fan vent out his frustration!
So frustrating 😤 why is Rajasthan Royals so obsessed with Guwahati when rain keeps ruining matches 🌧️
Your home ground is Jaipur… just play there 🤦♂️#MIvsRR #RRvsMI https://t.co/GyUNkBIYQI
— Simple Boy (@MrMagnetick) April 7, 2026
Looks like, we might have to wait for this duel!
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Jasprit Bumrah was the mouth-watering menu tonight. And this Guwahati rain has spoiled the entire evening perhaps#MIvsRR #IPL2026 uff g
— Tripurari Chaudhary (@TripurariMedia) April 7, 2026