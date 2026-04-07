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RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Heavy Rainfall

🕒 Updated: April 7, 2026 20:44:00 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2026: Catch RR vs MI Live Score, MI vs RR Live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Guwahati here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of MI vs RR on OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2026 Photo X
RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2026 Photo X

RR vs MI Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard: The toss has been delayed due to wet outfield. Rajasthan Royals have made an impressive start to their campaign, registering back-to-back victories to build strong early momentum in the tournament. Led confidently by Riyan Parag, the Jaipur franchise began with a win over Chennai Super Kings before edging past Gujarat Titans in a thrilling last-ball finish. With confidence high, they will now be aiming to extend their winning streak to three matches.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, had a rare positive start, securing a win in their opening fixture—something they had not managed since 2012. However, their momentum took a slight hit in the following game, where they suffered a narrow defeat to Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Another key point of interest will be the fitness of captain Hardik Pandya, who had been dealing with a bout of fever ahead of this clash.

As for the conditions in Guwahati’s ACA Barsapara Cricket Stadium, recent trends suggest that chasing sides have enjoyed greater success. Only one of the last five matches at this venue has been won by the team defending a total. This makes the toss crucial, with the winning captain likely to choose to field first to gain an advantage.

That said, the surface can still support big scores, and any total above 200 could prove challenging to chase if the bowlers execute well. The pitch is also expected to assist spinners, offering some turn along with variable bounce, which could play a significant role as the match progresses.

RR vs MI Full Squad 

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Trent Boult, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Live Updates

  • 20:38 (IST) 07 Apr 2026

    RR vs MI Live Score and Updates: We've Started Losing Overs Now...

    It has gone beyond 8:40 PM! We have started losing overs now! 

  • 20:29 (IST) 07 Apr 2026

    RR vs MI Live Updates and Score: Worrying Stats For Guwahati...

    Out of the 7 IPL matches Guwahati hosted in recent times, 3 have been affected by rain! Should the BCCI consider now? 

  • 20:21 (IST) 07 Apr 2026

    RR vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Positive News!

    The rain has lightened a little, and the groundstaff are promptly removing the water that had gathered along the edges of the covers.

  • 20:17 (IST) 07 Apr 2026

    RR vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Guwahati Not Ideal!

    A Rajasthan Royals fan vent out his frustration! 

  • 20:08 (IST) 07 Apr 2026

    RR vs MI IPL 2026 Live Score and Updates: Bumrah vs Sooryavanshi!

    Looks like, we might have to wait for this duel! 

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RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Heavy Rainfall

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RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Heavy Rainfall

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RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Heavy Rainfall
RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Heavy Rainfall
RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Heavy Rainfall
RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Heavy Rainfall

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