LIVE | SA vs NZ Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match Updates: Unbeaten South Africa Start Favourites Against New Zealand At Eden Gardens

SA vs NZ Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa vs New Zealand Semi-Final match of the T20 World Cup 2026 from Kolkata.

SA vs NZ Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Live Match Updates: South Africa face New Zealand on 4 March 2026, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata for a high-stakes Semi-Final to earn a place in the final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

South Africa arrive in Kolkata as the tournament’s most dominant force, remaining the only unbeaten side after a flawless run through the group stages and the Super 8s. Led by Aiden Markram, who has been in sensational form with over 260 runs, the Proteas have displayed a rare clinical edge that has eluded them in past knockouts. Their bowling attack, spearheaded by Lungi Ngidi’s 12 wickets, has consistently dismantled top-order lineups, including a comfortable seven-wicket victory over the Black Caps earlier in this edition.

New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner, followed a more turbulent path to the final four, progressing on a superior net run rate after a mixed Super 8 campaign. Despite their underdog status, the Kiwis are renowned for their “big-match” temperament and have frequently upset higher-ranked opponents in global events. They will rely heavily on the explosive starts of Finn Allen and the all-round brilliance of Rachin Ravindra to disrupt the South African rhythm.

Historically, the Proteas hold a massive psychological advantage with a perfect 5–0 record against New Zealand in T20 World Cup history. However, with the flat deck at Eden Gardens likely to favor heavy scoring and the dew factor expected to influence the second innings, the Black Caps will believe they can finally break the hoodoo and reach their second T20 World Cup final.

SA vs NZ Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Semi-Final Clash

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Jason Smith.