LIVE | SA vs NZ Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match Updates: Unbeaten South Africa Start Favourites Against New Zealand At Eden Gardens

SA vs NZ Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026: Catch SA vs NZ Live Score, live cricket score, NZ vs SA live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of South Africa vs New Zealand Semi-Final match of the T20 World Cup 2026 from Kolkata here on NewsX. You can watch live cricket streaming of SA vs NZ on the OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.
SA vs NZ Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Live Match Updates: South Africa face New Zealand on 4 March 2026, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata for a high-stakes Semi-Final to earn a place in the final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Stay tuned for SA vs NZ live score, live cricket score, SA vs NZ live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster SA vs NZ live cricket match here on NewsX.
South Africa arrive in Kolkata as the tournament’s most dominant force, remaining the only unbeaten side after a flawless run through the group stages and the Super 8s. Led by Aiden Markram, who has been in sensational form with over 260 runs, the Proteas have displayed a rare clinical edge that has eluded them in past knockouts. Their bowling attack, spearheaded by Lungi Ngidi’s 12 wickets, has consistently dismantled top-order lineups, including a comfortable seven-wicket victory over the Black Caps earlier in this edition.
New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner, followed a more turbulent path to the final four, progressing on a superior net run rate after a mixed Super 8 campaign. Despite their underdog status, the Kiwis are renowned for their “big-match” temperament and have frequently upset higher-ranked opponents in global events. They will rely heavily on the explosive starts of Finn Allen and the all-round brilliance of Rachin Ravindra to disrupt the South African rhythm.
Historically, the Proteas hold a massive psychological advantage with a perfect 5–0 record against New Zealand in T20 World Cup history. However, with the flat deck at Eden Gardens likely to favor heavy scoring and the dew factor expected to influence the second innings, the Black Caps will believe they can finally break the hoodoo and reach their second T20 World Cup final.
South Africa dominate the head-to-head record against New Zealand in T20 cricket. Across all T20 Internationals, the two teams have met 19 times, with the Proteas winning 12 matches and the Black Caps winning 7.
In the T20 World Cup, South Africa’s record is even more impressive as they remain undefeated against New Zealand. They have played five matches in the tournament’s history and South Africa have won all five encounters. Their most recent meeting was on February 14 during the 2026 group stage, where South Africa secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory.
New Zealand enters the 2026 T20 World Cup semi-final with a lot of promise qualifying via a superior Net Run Rate. Led by Mitchell Santner, the Black Caps rely on Tim Seifert’s 216 runs and Rachin Ravindra’s 9 wickets to drive their campaign. Despite a 0–5 World Cup record against South Africa, their big-match temperament makes them a dangerous knockout opponent at Eden Gardens.
South Africa enter the first semi-final of the 2026 T20 World Cup as the only undefeated team, carrying a perfect 7–0 record into Eden Gardens. Under Aiden Markram’s aggressive leadership, the Proteas have dominated their opponents, including a clinical seven-wicket win over New Zealand earlier in the tournament. Markram himself has been the standout performer, scoring 268 runs at a strike rate of 175, while Lungi Ngidi leads a balanced bowling attack with 12 wickets. Historically, South Africa hold a psychological edge with a 5–0 T20 World Cup head-to-head lead over the Black Caps. With their batting and bowling units...
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match between South Africa and New Zealand!
It’s a huge day in the T20 World Cup 2026 as South Africa take on New Zealand in the 1st Semi-Final!