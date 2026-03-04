LIVE | SA vs NZ Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Live Match Updates: Brevis, Miller Out; New Zealand Choke South Africa at Eden Gardens | SA 101/5 in 14 Overs vs NZ

SA vs NZ Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026: Catch SA vs NZ Live Score, live cricket score, NZ vs SA live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of South Africa vs New Zealand Semi-Final match of the T20 World Cup 2026 from Kolkata here on NewsX. You can watch live cricket streaming of SA vs NZ on the OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

SA vs NZ Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Dewald Brevis (34) and David Miller (6) fall in quick succession as New Zealand choke South Africa in first semifinal of T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. Stay tuned for SA vs NZ live score, live cricket score, SA vs NZ live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster SA vs NZ live cricket match here on NewsX.

TOSS — Mitchell Santner won the toss as New Zealand chose to bowl first against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal on March 4. Matt Henry and James Neesham return to the Kiwi lineup for the knockout clash. Meanwhile, South Africa national cricket team have reinforced their XI with the inclusions of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj.

South Africa face New Zealand on 4 March 2026, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata for a high-stakes semifinal to earn a place in the final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. South Africa arrive in Kolkata as the tournament’s most dominant force, remaining the only unbeaten side after a flawless run through the group stages and the Super 8s.

New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner, followed a more turbulent path to the final four, progressing on a superior net run rate after a mixed Super 8 campaign. Historically, the Proteas hold a massive psychological advantage with a perfect 5–0 record against New Zealand in T20 World Cup history.

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Jason Smith.