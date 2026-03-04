LIVE | SA vs NZ Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Live Match Updates: Brevis, Miller Out; New Zealand Choke South Africa at Eden Gardens | SA 101/5 in 14 Overs vs NZ

SA vs NZ Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026: Catch SA vs NZ Live Score, live cricket score, NZ vs SA live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of South Africa vs New Zealand Semi-Final match of the T20 World Cup 2026 from Kolkata here on NewsX. You can watch live cricket streaming of SA vs NZ on the OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.
SA vs NZ Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Dewald Brevis (34) and David Miller (6) fall in quick succession as New Zealand choke South Africa in first semifinal of T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. Stay tuned for SA vs NZ live score, live cricket score, SA vs NZ live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster SA vs NZ live cricket match here on NewsX.
TOSS — Mitchell Santner won the toss as New Zealand chose to bowl first against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal on March 4. Matt Henry and James Neesham return to the Kiwi lineup for the knockout clash. Meanwhile, South Africa national cricket team have reinforced their XI with the inclusions of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj.
South Africa face New Zealand on 4 March 2026, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata for a high-stakes semifinal to earn a place in the final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. South Africa arrive in Kolkata as the tournament’s most dominant force, remaining the only unbeaten side after a flawless run through the group stages and the Super 8s.
New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner, followed a more turbulent path to the final four, progressing on a superior net run rate after a mixed Super 8 campaign. Historically, the Proteas hold a massive psychological advantage with a perfect 5–0 record against New Zealand in T20 World Cup history.
Lockie Ferguson rattled the stumps as he sent Tristan Stubbs back to the pavilion. Stubbs scored 29 runs off 24 balls. The wicket in the 19th over could put on the brakes on the high-flying South African batting unit.
South Africa has managed to stitch together a couple of big overs. After scoring 15 runs in the 17th over, they scored 22 in the 18th. Stubbs went on the attacking mode against Jimmy Neesham as he struck him for a couple of boundaries. Jansen, too, managed a couple of boundaries in the last two balls of the over.
Marco Jansen struck a stylish no-look six as Matt Henry returned for his second spell. Tristan Stubbs, from the opposite end, decided to join the party as well, as he pulled the fourth delivery of the over for a four. The two batters also completed their 50-run partnership. With three overs remaining, it is now or never for the South African batting unit.
Quiet phase of play for South Africa. Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen are trying to steady the innings and rebuild for the Proteas. Can they push the total past the 160 mark? We’ll find out soon.
New Zealand have been outstanding so far, stepping up brilliantly on the big stage at Eden Gardens. The question now — can they finish the job strongly from here?
Drinks break! It’s been New Zealand’s session so far. Can South Africa fight back in the final few overs? Anything under 160 might be below par on this surface, and if the dew sets in later, even 180 may not be enough.