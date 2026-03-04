LIVE | SA vs NZ Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Live Match Updates: Aiden Markram Dropped as South Africa Finish Power Play on a High| SA 48/2 in 6 Overs vs NZ

SA vs NZ Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026: Catch SA vs NZ Live Score, live cricket score, NZ vs SA live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of South Africa vs New Zealand Semi-Final match of the T20 World Cup 2026 from Kolkata here on NewsX. You can watch live cricket streaming of SA vs NZ on the OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

SA vs NZ Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Powerplay – Aiden Markram and Dewald Brevis in the middle are rebuilding South Africa’s innings. The South African skipper was dropped by Rachin Ravindra and it could prove to be a costly drop for the Kiwis.

New Zealand have had an emphatic start with the ball in hand, picking up Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton’s wickets in the second over. Cole McConchie picked up the two wickets in his first over.

TOSS — Mitchell Santner won the toss as New Zealand chose to bowl first against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal at Eden Gardens on March 4. Matt Henry and James Neesham return to the Kiwi lineup for the knockout clash. Meanwhile, South Africa national cricket team have reinforced their XI with the inclusions of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj. Stay tuned for SA vs NZ live score, live cricket score, SA vs NZ live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster SA vs NZ live cricket match here on NewsX.

South Africa face New Zealand on 4 March 2026, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata for a high-stakes semifinal to earn a place in the final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. South Africa arrive in Kolkata as the tournament’s most dominant force, remaining the only unbeaten side after a flawless run through the group stages and the Super 8s.

Led by Aiden Markram, who has been in sensational form with over 260 runs, the Proteas have displayed a rare clinical edge that has eluded them in past knockouts. Their bowling attack, spearheaded by Lungi Ngidi’s 12 wickets, has consistently dismantled top-order lineups, including a comfortable seven-wicket victory over the Black Caps earlier in this edition.

New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner, followed a more turbulent path to the final four, progressing on a superior net run rate after a mixed Super 8 campaign. Historically, the Proteas hold a massive psychological advantage with a perfect 5–0 record against New Zealand in T20 World Cup history. However, with the flat deck at Eden Gardens likely to favor heavy scoring and the dew factor expected to influence the second innings, the Black Caps will believe they can finally break the hoodoo and reach their second T20 World Cup final.

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Jason Smith.