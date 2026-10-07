SA20 Auction 2027 LIVE Updates: Catch Season 5 Player Auction Live | Check Sold Players, Bids, Purse and All Latest Updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Betway SA20 Season 5 Player Auction, where four franchises will look to fill their remaining squad positions ahead of the 2027 season. The auction will take place in Johannesburg on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, beginning at 5:00 PM SAST (8:30 PM IST). A maximum of R35.025 million can be spent on 19 available slots.

A total of 156 cricketers have been shortlisted from 789 applications, including 95 South African players and 61 overseas players. The auction pool features several prominent names, including former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, Wiaan Mulder, Rassie van der Dussen, Trent Boult, Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Cox, Reece Topley, Luke Wood, AM Ghazanfar and Shimron Hetmyer.

Joburg Super Kings enter the auction with the biggest purse of R20.6 million, followed by MI Cape Town with R9.35 million, Sunrisers Eastern Cape with R3.6 million and Pretoria Capitals with R1.475 million. Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town must each sign an Under-23 player from the final shortlist.

Durban’s Super Giants and Paarl Royals will not participate, having already completed their 19-player squads. The auction will be conducted by South African presenter and experienced auctioneer Dan Nicholl, while former Proteas Chris Morris and Neil McKenzie will provide expert analysis.

The proceedings will feature Marquee Mixed Set Rounds, followed by a Nomination Express Round, with no Right to Match cards available to the four participating franchises.

Stay with us for live auction updates, player bids, sold and unsold players, winning franchises, remaining purse, squad developments and all the major moments from the SA20 Season 5 Player Auction.