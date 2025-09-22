LIVE TV
{OUT} Lottery Sambad Result Nagaland 6 PM DEAR BLITZEN Today (22.09.2025) LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize Ticket Number [93C 71780] – Check Full Winner List

🕒 Updated: September 22, 2025 18:43:07 IST
✍️ Written by: Shubhi

Lottery Sambad Result Today LIVE: Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 22-09-2025 6 Pm draw announced - The Dear Lottery Draw will be held at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. The first prize winner will receive a whopping ₹1 Crore. Wait for the full list of winners and prize divisions.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 22-09-2025 Live Updates:  The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 6 PM Dear Blitzen draw has been announced, the first prize of ₹1 crore ticket number 93C 71780. We share with you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. For the latest updates, stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result

There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Dear Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

Dear Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number-  

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners:

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No:  

Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.

Live Updates

  • 18:32 (IST) 22 Sep 2025

    5th Prize Amount for Winner ₹120/- for Seller ₹10/-

    0064, 0184, 0320, 0332, 0526, 0532, 0778, 1374, 1429, 1438

    1571, 1814, 1911, 2005, 2122, 2189, 2502, 2758, 2805, 2851

    2865, 2942, 3164, 3231, 3283, 3583, 3632, 3946, 4273, 4376

    4393, 4397, 4479, 4515, 4535, 4650, 4701, 4746, 4854, 4911

    4926, 4940, 4959, 4980, 5028, 5061, 5085, 5091, 5116, 5201

    5251, 5460, 5533, 5534, 5538, 5689, 5773, 5827, 5867, 6248

    6279, 6346, 6392, 6399, 6475, 6661, 6774, 6781, 6838, 7336

    7342, 7361, 7417, 7471, 7703, 8157, 8368, 8499, 8620, 8665

    8683, 8808, 8873, 9107, 9317, 9366, 9432, 9485, 9494, 9497

    9564, 9575, 9599, 9602, 9617, 9702, 9724, 9775, 9805, 9953

  • 18:29 (IST) 22 Sep 2025

    Lottery Sambad Result Nagaland 6 PM DEAR BLITZEN LIVE: Fourth Prize for Winners RS. 250

    4th for Winner ₹250/- Prize for Seller ₹20/-
    Ticket Numbers: 0248, 0578, 1845, 3398, 3508, 3840, 4518, 6887, 8037, 8483

  • 18:27 (IST) 22 Sep 2025

    Lottery Sambad Result Nagaland 6 PM DEAR BLITZEN LIVE: 3rd Prize for Winners RS. 450

    3rd Prize for Winner ₹450/- Prize for Seller ₹50/-
    Ticket Numbers Numbers: 2058, 2169, 2443, 4151, 4436, 5612, 6755, 7172, 9910, 9957

  • 18:23 (IST) 22 Sep 2025

    Lottery Sambad Result Nagaland 6 PM DEAR BLITZEN LIVE: 2nd Prize Amount ₹ 9,000 Winner

    2nd Prize for Winner ₹9000/- Prize for Seller ₹500/-
    Ticket Numbers: 08326, 60521, 64253, 68742, 69986, 73410, 92439, 92786, 93060, 94495

  • 18:17 (IST) 22 Sep 2025

    Lottery Sambad Result Nagaland 6 PM DEAR BLITZEN LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize Winner

    1 Crore First Prize Winner Ticket Number – 93C 71780

