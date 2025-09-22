{OUT} Lottery Sambad Result Nagaland 6 PM DEAR BLITZEN Today (22.09.2025) LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize Ticket Number [93C 71780] – Check Full Winner List

Lottery Sambad Result Today LIVE: Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 22-09-2025 6 Pm draw announced - The Dear Lottery Draw will be held at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. The first prize winner will receive a whopping ₹1 Crore. Wait for the full list of winners and prize divisions.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 22-09-2025 Live Updates: The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 6 PM Dear Blitzen draw has been announced, the first prize of ₹1 crore ticket number 93C 71780. We share with you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. For the latest updates, stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released.
There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Dear Lottery Bumper Lottery today.
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number-
Second Prize Winner Numbers-
Third Prize Winners:
4th Prize Winners Ticket No:
5th Prize Winners Ticket No:
Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.
0064, 0184, 0320, 0332, 0526, 0532, 0778, 1374, 1429, 1438
1571, 1814, 1911, 2005, 2122, 2189, 2502, 2758, 2805, 2851
2865, 2942, 3164, 3231, 3283, 3583, 3632, 3946, 4273, 4376
4393, 4397, 4479, 4515, 4535, 4650, 4701, 4746, 4854, 4911
4926, 4940, 4959, 4980, 5028, 5061, 5085, 5091, 5116, 5201
5251, 5460, 5533, 5534, 5538, 5689, 5773, 5827, 5867, 6248
6279, 6346, 6392, 6399, 6475, 6661, 6774, 6781, 6838, 7336
7342, 7361, 7417, 7471, 7703, 8157, 8368, 8499, 8620, 8665
8683, 8808, 8873, 9107, 9317, 9366, 9432, 9485, 9494, 9497
9564, 9575, 9599, 9602, 9617, 9702, 9724, 9775, 9805, 9953
4th for Winner ₹250/- Prize for Seller ₹20/-
Ticket Numbers: 0248, 0578, 1845, 3398, 3508, 3840, 4518, 6887, 8037, 8483
3rd Prize for Winner ₹450/- Prize for Seller ₹50/-
Ticket Numbers Numbers: 2058, 2169, 2443, 4151, 4436, 5612, 6755, 7172, 9910, 9957
2nd Prize for Winner ₹9000/- Prize for Seller ₹500/-
Ticket Numbers: 08326, 60521, 64253, 68742, 69986, 73410, 92439, 92786, 93060, 94495
1 Crore First Prize Winner Ticket Number – 93C 71780