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Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Can Nifty Bounce Back After Monday’s Sharp Sell-Off? GIFT Nifty Signals Flat-To-Lower Opening

🕒 Updated: June 9, 2026 08:41:58 IST
✍️ Written by: Priyanka Roshan

Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Can Nifty Bounce Back After Monday's Sharp Sell-Off? GIFT Nifty Signals Flat-To-Lower Opening

Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Can Nifty Bounce Back After Monday's Sharp Sell-Off? GIFT Nifty Signals Flat-To-Lower Opening
Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Can Nifty Bounce Back After Monday's Sharp Sell-Off? GIFT Nifty Signals Flat-To-Lower Opening

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian stock market.

Dalal Street was expected to open cautiously on Tuesday. The benchmark indices were likely to open on weak notes, with GIFT Nifty trading at 23,137, down by 36.5 points. The bounce from the morning low, however, showed that the investors do not wish to close their books, despite the recent chaos.

The GIFT Nifty traded in a tight range in early morning trade, with a high of 23,159 and a low of 23,084. The index traded in the red for most part of the session and recovered from day lows on lack of panic selling at current levels.

It will be important for investors to look at Middle East events tomorrow, crude oil prices and the overall market trend.

Tech stocks mostly climbed with Micron, the chip maker soaring by 5.6% following the largest slump in its share price since 2020, driving the Nasdaq 100 up by 1.58%, while the S&P 500 was flat and added to a rally from a low sparked by the conflict.

Trading in the Asian market is flat in early morning trading on Tuesday.

Trading in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 1.5% while South Korea’s Kospi advanced 2.85%. However, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.5%, and futures tied to Hong Kong’s Hang Seng indicated a lower open at 24,534, from a closing level of 24,657.06.

In Indian equity markets, massive selling pressure was observed on June 8, as investors were anxious over negative sentiments in the global markets, escalating geopolitical risks, and rising crude oil prices in the domestic market. High crude oil prices are raising fears that inflation will impact the economy.

The US and Iranian states have momentarily ceased their attacks; however, Iran warned that it would recommence its attacks if the Israeli attacks in Lebanon did not subside. The fragile cease-fire may keep investors jumpy.

We’ll keep you updated from Dalal Street throughout the day. 

Stay tuned.

Live Updates

  • 08:41 (IST) 09 Jun 2026

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks To Watch Today: RVNL, Bharti Airtel, HCLTech, TCS, Grasim, NLC India, Adani Enterprises And More

    Stocks To Watch Today, June 9, 2026: Dalal Street is likely to react to a mix of contract wins, government stake sales, expansion plans and major corporate developments today, Tuesday, June 9. Stocks such as Rail Vikas Nigam, Bharti Airtel, HCLTech, TCS, Grasim Industries and NLC India could remain in focus.

    Read more here.

  • 08:40 (IST) 09 Jun 2026

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock Market Outlook Today: Can Nifty Hold 23,000? GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start After Sharp Sell-Off

    Stocks Market Outlook Today, June 9, 2026: Indian stock markets are anticipated to start flat to lower on Tuesday, carrying over the cautious sentiment from Tuesday’s steep sell-off. GIFT Nifty indications point to a subdued start as geopolitical instability rises over the Middle East, oil continues its upward climb, and major global economic indicators await their reveal.

    Read more here.

Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Can Nifty Bounce Back After Monday’s Sharp Sell-Off? GIFT Nifty Signals Flat-To-Lower Opening

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Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Can Nifty Bounce Back After Monday’s Sharp Sell-Off? GIFT Nifty Signals Flat-To-Lower Opening
Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Can Nifty Bounce Back After Monday’s Sharp Sell-Off? GIFT Nifty Signals Flat-To-Lower Opening
Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Can Nifty Bounce Back After Monday’s Sharp Sell-Off? GIFT Nifty Signals Flat-To-Lower Opening
Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Can Nifty Bounce Back After Monday’s Sharp Sell-Off? GIFT Nifty Signals Flat-To-Lower Opening

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