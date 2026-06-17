Sensex Today | Nifty50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Eyes 24,000 As GIFT Nifty Signals Flat Start

Sensex Today | Nifty50 Today | Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty Eyes 24,000 As GIFT Nifty Signals Flat Start

Good morning, readers! Welcome to our live market coverage for Wednesday, June 17.

Dalal Street will open today’s session with a positive bias intact after three days of consecutive gains but traders may prefer to remain cautious ahead of key global events. The Nifty closed just below the 24,000 mark at 23,989 on Tuesday, giving hope that the benchmark may finally cross this psychological level today.

There are certain key factors that market players will focus on. Geopolitical tensions have eased a lot in the past few days; foreign institutional investors are back as buyers and crude oil prices are slipping sharply from recent highs. Together, these developments have helped improve sentiment on Dalal Street.

Interestingly, Wednesday — lying between two weekly expiry sessions — has often been a trend-defining day in recent weeks. Bulls will be hoping that the momentum stays with them. With crude oil prices now almost back to pre-conflict levels, one of the market’s biggest concerns has started to fade.

The early signs are for a subdued start. The GIFT Nifty was trading at 24,003.00, down 22.50 points or 0.09 per cent from its previous close in early trade, indicating a flat opening for Indian equities.

Markets across Asia were trading in a mixed manner. Investors looked for new cues from the world, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 up 0.75 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi down 0.29 per cent.

US equities ended mixed on Wall Street overnight. While the Dow Jones Index recorded an all-time close of 51,999.67 after gaining 328.64 points, the S&P 500 index fell by 0.57%, and the Nasdaq dropped by 1.15%. This was caused by investors taking their gains after buying technology shares. Oil prices traded at a nearly three-month low amid the anticipation of results from US-Iran negotiations on the Strait of Hormuz. Brent was $78.92 and WTI $76.09. In a broader context India gains from such a fall in oil prices. It helps in keeping inflationary pressures under control and decreases the import bill for India.

Stay tuned throughout the day as we bring you the latest market moves, top stock action, expert views and all the key developments driving Dalal Street.