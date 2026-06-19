Sensex Today | Nifty50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Today, June 19: Sensex, Nifty Eye Positive Start; Reliance AGM, Bank Nifty In Focus

Sensex Today | Nifty50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Today, June 19: Sensex, Nifty Eye Positive Start; Reliance AGM, Bank Nifty In Focus

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the stock market on Friday, June 19.

Dalal Street is set to end the week on a positive note with five straight sessions of gains, but also with a lot of caution. The mood has improved recently, as global concerns have eased and crude oil prices have cooled, but the market will now need fresh triggers to keep the rally going.

Early signs suggest a steady start. Gift Nifty was trading 13 points higher at 24,002 around 7.27 am, indicating a flat-to-positive opening for the Sensex and Nifty.

Today’s session could be an important one, especially after the recent run-up in banking stocks. Nifty Bank has rallied close to 3000 points in just six trading sessions and is now approaching the top end of its recent trading range. If financial stocks continue to see buyers, they may again add strength to the benchmark indices and help maintain their upward movement. As far as IT stocks are concerned, they are expected to continue to face downward pressure, with Infosys ADRs having seen a sharp decline overnight following a weak revenue outlook by Accenture. That makes today’s trade even more compelling, with investors watching whether banks can continue to carry the market.

Another stock that will be in focus is Reliance Industries. The company will hold its much-awaited Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, and the Street will be listening closely for updates on the proposed Jio IPO, the new energy business, retail expansion plans and management’s roadmap for future investments. The stock has already seen some buying interest ahead of the event.

Global cues are also lending support. Concerns have been easing since the US and Iran resolved their conflict, as the prospect of disruptions to global energy supply routes is no longer a concern. Crude rates have been hovering at pre-crisis levels as oil importers like India get a respite from the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Follow us through the day for live updates of the Sensex, Nifty, Bank Nifty, top movers, corporate announcements, expert views and all that matters from Dalal Street.